Major shareholder announcement: Notification of major shareholdings

Regulatory Release 24/2021

May 31, 2021



Better Collective A/S (Danish company registration number 27652913) (the ”Company”) hereby announces that it has received the following notifications according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding certain existing direct and indirect major shareholders’ holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 54,282,929 shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.01.

Following the change in number of shares cf. Regulatory Release 23/2021: “Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S”, Chr. Dam Holding ApS and J. Søgaard Holding ApS, each hold 7,230,812 shares in the Company corresponding to approximately 13.32% per cent each of the total outstanding shares in the Company. As a consequence of the above arrangement, the direct and indirect ownership of Jesper Søgaard and Christian Kirk Rasmussen each amounts to 13.60% per cent (including warrants).



