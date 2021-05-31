Correction: Unaudited consolidated financial information of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA for the 3-month period ended 31 March 2021

Latvian English

Corrections applied to the Report file in English version - 13. and 14. page the last row "TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES" - fixed file error. No changes applied to the Report file in Latvian language.



VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS publishes its management report and the unaudited financial statements for the first three months of 2021. The report and the statements are available in the attachment below in two languages: in Latvian and in English.





VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS and its subsidiary in United Kingdom is one of the leading glass fibre manufacturers in Europe, with more than 55 years of experience in fiberglass production. VALMIERA GLASS GROUP's core business areas are glass fibre research, glass fibre product development, production and trade. VALMIERA GLASS GROUP is the only group in the world with a vertically integrated structure and a wide range of glass fibre products for the thermal insulation market with a temperature resistance up to 1250°C.

