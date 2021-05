English Lithuanian

Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of Vilvi Group for the first three months of 2021 amounted to 31.7 million EUR – 8.8 % increased comparing to the same period last year (sales revenue for the first three months of 2020 amounted to 29.1 million EUR).

The Group accounted 197 TEUR net loss over the first three months of 2021 (2020 Q1 net profit was 502 TEUR).

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

