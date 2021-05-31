Nykredit Realkredit A/S sell all its shares in Vestjysk Bank

English Danish

With reference to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act (Danish Consolidation Act no. 1445 of 29 September 2020), Vestjysk Bank A/S ("Vestjysk Bank") hereby announces that Vestjysk Bank has received notification that Nykredit Realkredit A/S has sold all its shares in Vestjysk Bank to Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank as of 31 May 2021.

Reference is also made to the major shareholder announcement published on 31 May 2021 at 11:19:00.





