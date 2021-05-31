Trading Experts “10 Step Challenge” -- Helping Traders Succeed

NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trading Experts announces that it was recently ranked as the “#1 Stock Trading Mentor of 2021” by Influencive for their patient “10 Step Challenge”, which helps educate new swing traders on how to profit from the stock market.



What’s interesting about their approach is that the founders, Bennett Zamani and Shake Pryzby have taken their decade-plus of experience and condensed it down into a handful of lessons that virtually all new traders learn the hard way in the markets.

As most new traders are eager to jump into the market and start trading, Trading Experts does the opposite as members are not allowed to invest a single dollar until they have successfully completed the challenge. During these steps, members learn how to spot trading patterns professionals exploit for profit, while also learning how to limit their downside, how to set up a proper financial plan, and even how to cut 6 years off one’s mortgage without paying a cent more than they are currently paying.

Normally, most would imagine this education would cost thousands of dollars and often forget how it gets even costlier when one tries to teach themselves how to trade in the markets while pitted against brokers that sell order flow and hedge funds with billions of dollars of capital.

The founders of Trading Experts come from that side of Wall Street where they worked at investment banks and proprietary trading firms learning these secrets that most are unaware of. Such as the fact that out of 8,000 mutual funds out there, only 27 actually beat the market in the last decade. As a result of this, their members learn how the founders invest their own personal assets and many other tricks of the trade.

As a way to give back, Trading Experts have waived the cost for the first 3 months of membership to any new trader looking to enhance their financial future. All they have to do is be open-minded to setting aside 5 to 10 minutes a day to read the daily lesson and complete the task. These tasks are in the member’s best interest.

One such lesson helps show employees how to set up the Perfect 401k Plan, when asked, they claimed: “99% of people set them up incorrectly by contributing pre-tax and selecting lagging target-date mutual funds.” That lesson alone helps add approximately $96,456 to the average member's future net worth after completing a lesson that takes at most only a few minutes to finish.

Another lesson that stuck out was on how to properly pay one's mortgage, similar to the 401k lesson that helps members save on average $54,325 of interest payments avoided that can be put to better use in the markets.

If you are interested in this offer, the easiest way to reach them is via direct message @tradingexperts on Instagram saying “Yahoo” and they will help guide you in a better direction when it comes to your investing future!

