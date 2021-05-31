Sanoma Corporation, Investor news, 31 May 2021 at 18.10 EET

Schleswig-Holstein extends its contract with itslearning for another three years

itslearning, part of Sanoma Learning, has been selected by the German state Schleswig-Holstein as its state-wide learning management system (LMS) provider for another three years. Some of the state schools have already been using the itslearning platform since June 2020. itslearning will be supporting 400,000 students and their teachers with a wide range of educational tools and remote learning solutions via its flexible and scalable pedagogical platform.

"I am delighted that Schleswig-Holstein has extended its cooperation with itslearning. In recent years, the itslearning LMS has been adopted by many German states and cities including Bremen, Berlin, Baden Württemberg, Munich and Düsseldorf, which is a recognition to itslearning as a dedicated education partner that is committed to serving German teachers and students. This deal is another great example of Sanoma Learning’s strategy to grow its business and positive impact on learning across Europe,” says Rob Kolkman, CEO of Sanoma Learning.

itslearning was awarded the extension contract as it fulfils the demanding performance criteria for an LMS. The platform can be customised to suit pedagogical processes and easily integrated into everyday school life. Education materials can be pre-structured via learning paths built according to individual student needs and learning can take place both on desktop and mobile. Until now, the itslearning LMS has been used by approx. 180,000 students in Schleswig-Holstein, but will be expanded to reach all 400,000 by spring 2022.

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, Sanoma, +358 40 560 5601, kaisa.uurasmaa@sanoma.com

Christel Lammertink, Manager Corporate Communications, Sanoma Learning, +31 657 153 456, christel.lammertink@sanoma.com

