Agfa-Gevaert: Share buyback program – regulated information

Mortsel, Belgium – May 31, 2021 – 5:40 p.m. CET

Within the framework of the share buyback program which was announced in the press release of March 10, 2021, Agfa-Gevaert NV proceeded with the purchase of own shares on the market of Euronext Brussels.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of May 12, 2020.

Agfa-Gevaert NV has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase

Agfa-Gevaert shares for a maximum amount of 50,000,000 Euro on its behalf under the terms of an initial discretionary mandate agreement with validity until March 31, 2022, effective as from April 1, 2021.

On May 28, 2021, the Agfa-Gevaert Group held 1,347,282 own shares, which represents 0.80% of the total number of shares of the Group.

Detailed operations per day:

Date Number of shares Average price (€) Minimum price (€) Maximum price (€) Total price (€) May 24, 2021 9,541 3.8057 3.7900 3.8150 36,310.48 May 25, 2021 35,212 3.7733 3.7400 3.7950 132,865.44 May 26, 2021 21,500 3.8101 3.7700 3.8400 81,917.15 May 27, 2021 23,674 3.8156 3.7950 3.8300 90,330.51 May 28, 2021 43,908 3.8620 3.7900 3.9000 169,572.70 Total 133,835 3.8181 510,995.98

