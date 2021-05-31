English French

Nanterre (France), May 31, 2021

FAURECIA’S GENERAL MEETING

FIRST GENERAL MEETING SINCE THE CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

ALL RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED, INCLUDING THE PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND OF €1

Faurecia’s General Meeting was held today behind closed doors under the chairmanship of Michel de Rosen; all resolutions were adopted.

This General Meeting is the first meeting of Faurecia’s shareholders since the significant expansion of its shareholding base, resulting from PSA/Stellantis’ distribution to its shareholders of the stake it had previously held in Faurecia.

Composition of the Board of Directors

Shareholders adopted the following resolutions:

Ratification of the cooptation of Jean-Bernard Lévy as Board Member,

Renewal of the following Board Members’ corporate office for four years: Penelope Herscher, Valérie Landon and Patrick Koller, Chief Executive Officer of Faurecia,

Appointment of Peugeot 1810, the Peugeot family's vehicle dedicated to managing automotive investments, with Robert Peugeot as permanent representative, for the same duration.





Following this meeting, Faurecia’s Board of Directors is comprised of 13 members, of whom 82% are independent members, 46% are women and two are Board members representing employees. Information on the composition of the Board of Directors and the Board of Directors’ Specialized Committees is available on www.faurecia.com

Approval of the dividend of €1 to be paid on June 7, 2021

Shareholders also approved the distribution of a gross dividend of €1.00 per share, to be paid in cash. The ex-coupon date will be June 3, 2021 (with a record date on June 4, 2021) and the dividend will be paid on June 7, 2021.



The decision to resume dividend payment in 2021 reflects Faurecia’s confidence in its profitable growth and cash generation prospects. It also reflects the Group’s strategy to resume a sustainable and progressive dividend payment path in line with its historic practices, and offer a fair and attractive remuneration to its shareholders.

New Perspectives following the change in shareholding structure

During this General Meeting, Patrick Koller, Chief Executive Officer, and Michel Favre, Chief Financial Officer, commented on the 2020 results and presented shareholders with the Group’s new perspectives, focused on four main priorities: electrification, the circular economy, electronic architecture and ESG issues. Objectives and ambitions in terms of revenue, profitability, and cash generation for 2022 and 2025 were also detailed.

Michel de Rosen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Faurecia, stated: “This first General Meeting as an independent company marks an important step for the Group. I would like to thank all our shareholders, including the many who have joined us since the distribution of shares held by PSA/Stellantis, for their support, which was expressed today in the adoption of all our resolutions. This vote of confidence reaffirms the Company’s focus on value creation from its Cockpit of the Future and Sustainable Mobility strategies.”

The full broadcast of the meeting, the presentation shown and the results of votes on the resolutions are available on Faurecia's website:

https://www.faurecia.com/en/investors/shareholders/shareholders-meetings

Upcoming events:

July 26, 2021: announcement of H1 results (before market hours)

October 26, 2021: announcement of Q3 2020 sales (before market hours)

