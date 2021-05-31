TVOkids earns major honours from 2021 Canadian Screen Awards, Yorkton Film Festival Golden Sheaf Awards and Youth Media Alliance Awards of Excellence

Toronto, ON, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVOkids brought home numerous high-profile honours this spring, including the Shaw Rocket Fund Kids’ Choice Award at the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards (CSA) for TVOkids co-production Wild Kratts. TVOkids and its production partners also won seven other CSA categories, including the Best Pre-School Program or Series Award for PAW Patrol.

The Youth Media Alliance also recognized four TVOkids series with Awards of Excellence: Backyard Beats, It’s My Party, Dino Dana and Space Kids. Rounding out the spring awards season, the Yorkton Film Festival announced a TVOkids win in the Best Children’s & Youth Production category for All-Round Champion.

“These many awards are testament to the hard work and creativity of our incredibly talented producing partners and the TVOkids team,” said Marney Malabar, Director of Kids TV, TVO. “The success we’re seeing comes from a shared dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of our young viewers. They are at the core of everything we do.”

All of TVOkids’ winning series can be streamed anytime on TVOkids.com and the TVOkids YouTube channel. Parents and fans of TVOkids programming can also subscribe to That TVOkids Newsletter, a new bi-weekly email set to launch in June 2021.

Full list of awards:

2021 Canadian Screen Awards wins

Shaw Rocket Fund Kids’ Choice Award

Wild Kratts

Best Pre-School Program or Series

PAW Patrol

Best Children's or Youth Fiction Program or Series

Odd Squad Mobile Unit

Best Direction, Children's or Youth

Odd Squad Mobile Unit

Best Writing, Animation

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

Best Sound, Animation

PAW Patrol

Best Original Music, Animation

Let's Go Luna!

Best Performance, Children's or Youth

Dino Dana

2021 Yorkton Film Festival wins

Best Children’s & Youth Production

All-Round Champion

2021 Youth Media Alliance Awards of Excellence wins

Award of Excellence for Best Program, Live Action/Non-Scripted, Ages 6-9

Backyard Beats

Award of Excellence for Best Program, Live Action/Non-Scripted, Ages 9+

It’s My Party!

Award of Excellence for Best Program, Live Action/Scripted, Preschool

Dino Dana

Award of Excellence for Best Program, Short Form Content, Ages 6-9

Space Kids

About TVO

Since 1970, TVO has existed to ignite the potential in everyone through the power of learning. Through impactful digital education products, in-depth current affairs, thought-provoking TVO Original documentaries, and award-winning TVOkids content, we prepare Ontarians for success in school and life. TVO’s ongoing evolution as a modern digital learning and media organization prepares us to serve Ontarians for generations to come. TVO is funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, and is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit tvo.org and tvokids.com.

Social media:

youtube.com/tvokids

facebook.com/tvokids

#TVOkids