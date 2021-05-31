Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares - April 2021

| Source: Sanofi Sanofi

Paris, FRANCE

 

  

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)

 

 

 

Sanofi

a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,517,943,476 €

Registered office : 54, rue La Boétie - 75008 Paris - France

Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

 

 

 

Date  

Total number of
issued shares

  		Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares) 		Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
April 30, 2021 1,259,009,902 1,403,694,860 1,413,733,776


 

* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

 

 

 

This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/

 

 

 

 

 

Investor Relations Department
Europe Tel: + 33 1 53 77 45 45 US Tel: + 1 908 981 5560
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com

 

Media Relations Department
Tel: + 33 1 53 77 46 46
e-mail: MR@sanofi.com

 

 

 

Attachment


Tags

Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Pharmaceuticals&Biotechnology

Attachments

EN_number_of_shares_and_voting_rights_April_2021