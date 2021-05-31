English French

Marc Massiot appointed to Guerbet’s Board of Directors

Villepinte (France), May 31, 2021 (6:00 p.m. CET) – Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global leader in medical imaging, has announced the election of Marc Massiot as director for a six-year term. This nomination was approved at Guerbet’s Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting on May 28.

Marc Massiot, aged 60, is founder and manager of Enaxante, a business advisory and training firm operating in the field of healthcare, as well as Espace Santé Saint-Bernard, a physiotherapy and osteopathy practice.

Marc is a graduate in massage, physiotherapy and osteopathy, a healthcare executive, and holds a Master’s degree in Education Science Research and in Budget and Management from the EM Lyon Business School in France. He has previously held management positions in medical device companies.

He has also provided training for healthcare executives and physiotherapists and was a member of the Conseil supérieur des professions paramédicales (High Council of Paramedical Professions) committee of physiotherapists as Competent Person to the Ministry of Health.

Marc Massiot is a member of the Guerbet family and General Secretary of its Shareholders’ Agreement.

Céline Lamort’s mandate was renewed for a period of six years at this same annual meeting.

The Guerbet Board of Directors is composed of twelve directors:

- Marie-Claire Janailhac-Fritsch, Chairwoman

- Marion Barbier

- Olivier Fougère (employee director)

- Mark Fouquet

- Eric Guerbet

- Didier Izabel

- Céline Lamort

- Nicolas Louvet

- Marc Massiot

- Claire Massiot-Jouault

- Jean-Sébastien Raynaud (employee director)

- Thibault Viort

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. This is our purpose. We are a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a wide range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer since 95 years in the field of contrast media with over 2,600 people globally, we are continuously innovating with 10% of revenue dedicated to Research & Development and four centers in France, Israel and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €712 million in revenue in 2020. For more information, please visit www.guerbet.com .

Media relations

Guerbet Global

Alize RP

Caroline Carmagnol / +33 (0)6 64 18 99 59 / guerbet@alizerp.com

Attachment