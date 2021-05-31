English French





Auchan signs a global partnership with Voltalia and its subsidiary Helexia

to reduce its consumption of conventional energies and to supply with green energy

Auchan Retail and Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588) have signed a partnership agreement. Voltalia and its subsidiary Helexia will support Auchan Retail on all its sites to contribute to its energy transition and to achieve its climate goals.

Building on previous collaborations in energy services and renewable electricity supply (solar rooftop production and corporate PPAs) over the past 10 years, and after one year of renewed on-field trials in several countries, Auchan Retail and Voltalia now want to accelerate and establish a broader and more sustainable partnership.

It will be a significant contribution for Auchan Retail to achieve its carbon footprint and conventional energy consumption reduction goals. The ambition is to achieve a 100%-renewable energy consumption and to reduce to 40% its electricity intensity by 2030, compared to 2014 reference year.

In every country where Auchan Retail is present and where Voltalia and Helexia also are or might be, an analysis of Auchan's sites will be conducted by Voltalia and Helexia to make recommendations and jointly agree on the action plan necessary for Auchan Retail to achieve those objectives.

The partnership includes a collaboration aiming: energy management, carrying out of energy efficiency works, and supplying renewable electricity through the construction of on-site photovoltaic power plants in self-consumption, mostly for Helexia and the conclusion of contracts for the direct purchase of green energy (Corporate PPA) for Voltalia.

Edgard Bonte, President of Auchan Retail, stated: "I am delighted with this strategic and operational partnership with Voltalia and Helexia. At the end of 2020, the goals set at COP21 for reducing our energy consumption were met. With this agreement, we are entering the second stage of our Energy trajectory. We are accelerating the implementation of our climate roadmap with partners who share our values and ambitions for the Planet."

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, commented: "This global partnership allows us to support Auchan Retail to achieve the objectives it has set for the next few years. This alliance is long-term and illustrates a shared and common desire to accelerate the energy transition of our partners."

Benjamin Simonis, Deputy CEO of Helexia stated: "This partnership allows to pursue the outstanding work done by Auchan Retail's teams and to capitalize on Voltalia and Helexia's expertise by benefiting from the group's excellent geographical coverage to support our international customers."

About Auchan Retail Present in 13 countries, Auchan Retail encompasses all food trade formats (hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, click-and collect and e-commerce) with 1985 points of sale. Auchan Retail places its customers at the heart of its strategy by offering them a phygital shopping experience combining physical stores with the digital ecosystem, as well as exclusive, high-quality products at the best possible prices. Next-generation retailers, campaigners for good, healthy and local products, Auchan Retail’s 179 590 employees work responsibly with customers, farmers and suppliers so that everyone can improve their quality of life by eating better.



To follow us: www.auchan-retail.com - Twitter @auchannews - LinkedIn Auchan Retail





About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 9.7 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,130 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.





About Helexia (https://www.helexia.green/) Helexia manages Energy Service Centers and operates in France and abroad. Thanks to more than 140 skilled and professional employees, Helexia provides innovative, efficient and integrated solutions for the energy optimization of tertiary, industrial, retail and healthcare buildings… (energy production and savings) and a reduction in the energy consumption of buildings. Helexia’s services are developed around 4 pillars: energy saving, energy production, energy management as well as energy intelligence and energy mobilization. Helexia is a wholly owned Voltalia company.





