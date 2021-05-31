Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing installs a new filling system in their isolator-based filling line

Lee, MA, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM), a small-scale sterile fill finish operation located in Lee, Massachusetts, has installed a new, state-of-the-art filler in their semi-automated isolator-based filling line. The filler features a double headed filling and stoppering station capable of filling multiple container types and sizes, including vials, cartridges, and syringes. The filler also offers advanced nitrogen purging capabilities for vials and syringes and on-line weight checks.

This update increases BSM’s capacity from 20,000-unit fills to 40,000-unit fills, and provides improved accuracy, repeatability, and quality of fill. The machine, built by Colanar, is an innovative, top-of-the-line machine with a high accuracy peristaltic and rotary piston pump hookup options for high viscosity fills. It can process up to 33 2R vials in a minute, and it has a significant range for the filling of vials (1 mL to 100 mL), syringes (0.5 mL to 20 mL), and cartridges (1 mL to 20 mL).

“We are continuously reinvesting in ourselves to ensure that our clients and their patients are receiving the highest quality filled drug products achievable,” said BSM cofounder and CEO, Shawn Kinney. “This is just another upgrade we have made to our facility to help meet and exceed their needs.”

Attachment