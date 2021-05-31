Results of the Bondholders’ General Meeting of 31 May 2021

English French

WORLDLINE’S BONDHOLDERS GENERAL MEETING

Approval of the partial contribution of assets to a wholly owned subsidiary

Bezons, May 31, 2021. Worldline [Euronext: WLN], leader in the payments industry announces that the holders of the €500,000,000 bonds issued by Worldline on September 18th, 2019 (ISIN:FR0013448032), met today in General Meeting held behind closed doors, have approved the partial asset contribution transaction to be carried out between Worldline and its subsidiary Worldline France SAS, under the terms of which Worldline will contribute its operational and commercial activities and the associated support functions to its subsidiary and the modification of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds.

