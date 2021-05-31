Osisko Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. A total of 262,643,293 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 73.29% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:



(i) election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Corporation (details in table below); and (ii) appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.





Name Voted For

(#) Voted For

(%) Voted

Withhold

(#) Voted

Withhold

(%) John Burzynski 240,670,936 97.51% 6,138,559 2.49% José Vizquerra Benavides 221,422,521 89.71% 25,386,974 10.29% Sean Roosen 214,432,735 86.88% 32,376,760 13.12% Patrick F.N. Anderson 244,731,286 99.16% 2,078,209 0.84% Keith McKay 244,691,631 99.14% 2,117,864 0.86% Amy Satov 242,363,797 98.20% 4,445,698 1.80% Bernardo Alvarez Calderon 243,599,216 98.70% 3,210,279 1.30% Robert Wares 235,551,147 95.44% 11,258,348 4.56% Andrée St-Germain 242,474,009 98.24% 4,335,486 1.76% Cathy Singer 244,674,156 99.14% 2,135,339 0.86%

Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko's issuer profile.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d’Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

