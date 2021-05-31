The Liquid Hand Soap Market projected to surpass $5 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc., report, the global Liquid Hand Soap Market was estimated at $2.5 billion in 2020 and is slated to exceed $5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a thorough analysis of the main investment avenues, major winning strategies, drivers and opportunities, wavering industry trends, market estimations as well as size, competitive scenarios.

Rising employer’s concern towards employee’s safety and cleanness in the office areas, after the spread of covid-19 around the globe, led to increase the demand for liquid hand soaps in the offices at the global level. In addition, government impose many recommendation and guideline for public places includes mall to maintain cleanness support the product growth.

Pouch packaging in liquid hand soap market witnessed highest growth over 10.5% of CAGR in the coming timeframe due to its various benefits to consumers as well as to manufactures include low cost in production and easy to carry.

Organic liquid hand soaps are anticipated to register lucrative growth over CAGR of 10% between 2020 and 2027, due to rising trend of natural and organic ingredients in the personal care products.

Supermarkets/hypermarkets distribution channel holds a significant share of more than 35% in the global liquid hand soap market, as supermarkets/hypermarkets one of the largest retail chains in the developed region. In the commercial application, the hospital sector anticipated growing with the high pace at the CAGR of 10.5% in the coming years.

Pharmaceutical stores distribution channel is expected to reach over USD 1.2 billion and is anticipated to show significant growth over 10.5% CAGR in the coming timeframe owing to rising hospitals and clinics around the world due to increasing health emergency during the covid-19 spread. Additionally, pharmaceutical stores are one of the traditional and trustworthy supply chains for buying personal care products with the advice of professionals or experts. Therefore, these factors led to fuel the growth of pharmaceutical stores over the forested period.

North America region holds the largest share in the market and is anticipated to grow with a lucrative CAGR of over 9.5% owing to rising government initiative towards cleanness, especially in the developed region. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific Region anticipated showing significant growth in the global liquid hand soap market over 11.0% of CAGR between the years 2020 to 2027. Also, extensive use of liquid hand soaps in multiple sectors such hospitality, hospitals, schools, office space, and malls and industries expected to upsurge the is anticipated to show significant growth over 10.5% CAGR in the coming timeframe demand over the forthcoming timeframe.

Key manufacturers operating in the liquid hand soap industry include Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Henkel Corporation, GOJO industries, Kao Corporation, 3M, Johnson & Johnson, AVON, Colgate – Palmolive, and many others.

