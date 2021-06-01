Curium Acquires Austrian Radiopharmaceuticals Company IASON

Paris, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Graz and Paris – June 1st, 2021) —Curium has successfully completed the acquisition of the Austrian radiopharmaceuticals Company IASON, further expanding its footprint in Europe for its broad portfolio of life saving diagnostic solutions. This is the second acquisition of a positron-emission-tomography (PET) radiopharmaceutical business by Curium this year after the acquisition of M2i, a leading Irish PET player, earlier this year. As part of the transaction, some non-core businesses, including a portfolio of real estate properties, were divested to a group of entrepreneurs.

IASON operates two GMP manufacturing sites across Austria, one in Linz and one in Klagenfurt, and has been supplying critical radiopharmaceutical products to customers in Austria and Central Europe since 1994. The Company employs c.65 people and offers a wide range of diagnostic PET tracers.

“We are looking forward to integrating IASON into our network of 27 PET sites across Europe” says Benoit Woessmer, CEO of PET EUROPE at Curium. “This acquisition complements our current geographical footprint and enables us to offer our broad range of products and future pipeline of innovative agents to customers and patients across Austria and Central Europe.”

“Being part of an innovation focused, global nuclear medicine platform like Curium would provide a wonderful opportunity for IASON and its team of talented employees to further build their careers in this exciting field” commented Mag. Christoph Artner, founder of IASON. “I wish them all the very best for the journey ahead”.

###

About Curium

Curium is the world’s largest nuclear medicine company. We develop, manufacture and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name ‘Curium’ honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine.

To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com. For more information about this press release, please contact Sabine Chestier media contact for Curium: sabine.chestier@curiumpharma.com.



About IASON

IASON, founded in 1994, is an independent Austrian company IASON is a leading specialist in Europe for the development, production and distribution of radiopharmaceuticals for positron-emission-tomography (PET). With its innovation culture and highly trained employees, IASON helps thousands of patients afflicted with cancer to live longer and better lives.

The company operates two state-of-the-art PET radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in Austria (Linz and Klagenfurt) and supplies specialized PET products to private and public hospitals across Austria and Central Europe.