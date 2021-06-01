Lubricant Market Size Worth USD 133.55 Billion by 2028; Increasing Demand for Synthetic Lubes to Augment Growth, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Lubricant Market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 133.55 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 1.8% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled “Lubricant Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 115.86 billion in 2020.

The growing demand for synthetic lubes and the proactive nature of the companies to strengthen their footprint will propel the adoption of the product in the forthcoming years. For instance, in May 2020, Exxon Mobil Corporation announced its partnership with INNIO to work together to address the evolving demand for natural gas engine lubrication. Moreover, the companies are focusing on developing advanced engine oils to cater to the growing industrial demand.





List of Top 10 Companies Profiled in the Global Lubricant Market are as Follows :

PetroChina Company Limited (China)

Chevron Corporation (USA)

ExxonMobil Corporation (USA)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (The Netherlands)

Total Group (France)

BP plc (UK)

Valvoline LLC (USA)

Global Lubricant Industry LLC (UAE)

Shield Lubricants (USA)

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation (Japan)

The FUCHS Group (Germany)

AMALIE Oil Co. (USA)





COVID-19 Impact: Reduced Industrial Operations Affecting Market Growth

The lockdown announced by the government agencies has led to reduced industrial activities leading to supply disruption. Moreover, limited availability of workforce and decreased demand is hampering the growth prospects of several industries. However, the post-pandemic situation is likely to favor the market growth with the resumption of industrial operations by implying the stringent regulations set by the government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.





Key Market Segmentation:

Based on product, the market is divided into automotive oils, industrial oils, marine oils, and process oils. On the basis of grade, the market is trifurcated into mineral, synthetic, and semi-synthetic. Moreover, based on application, the market is classified into automotive, industrial, and others.

On the basis of application, the industrial segment held a global Lubricant Market share of about 26.3% in 2020 and is expected to showcase considerable growth in the forthcoming years. This is due to the increasing demand for general industrial oils that aid in increasing the efficiency of the equipment.

Lastly, based on region, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.





What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth.

Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PORTER’s Five Point Analysis and PESTEL to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Synthetic Lubricants to Promote Growth

The adoption of mineral-oil-related lubes extensively in industries has an adverse effect on the workers. For instance, prolonged exposure to mineral oils is expected to lead to an increased risk of nonmelanoma skin cancer and other diseases.

However, synthetic oils are safe and provide higher efficiency, coupled with being less volatile and having a higher viscosity index. Moreover, they have greater thermal stability owing to their intrinsic chemical and physical properties. These factors are propelling the increasing adoption of synthetic lubes that will contribute to the global lubricant market growth during the forecast period.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific – The region stood at USD 52.12 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the highest position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing investment in industrial sectors and the high demand for passenger vehicles in countries such as India and China that will boost the demand for lubes in the region.

North America – The market in the region is expected to experience considerable growth backed by the presence of an established automotive sector. Moreover, several companies are focusing on expanding their manufacturing facilities to cater to the growing demand for lubricants from the industrial sector in the region between 2021 and 2028.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The partnership between Key Players to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The market is experiencing healthy competition amongst the companies that are focusing on partnering with other companies to expand their lubricants portfolio. Moreover, other key players are striving to maintain their presence by adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and facility expansion that will bode well for the growth of the market.





Key Industrial Development:

September 2020: Total Group announced the acquisition of Lubrilog SAS, a French company specializing in manufacturing ultra-high-performance synthetic lubes. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening the company’s footprint and further focusing on providing a high-level experience for crucial industrial applications.





