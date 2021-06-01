Announcement on the first results of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS public share offering

English Estonian

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS (registry code 128640036, address A. Lauteri 5, 10114 Tallinn) announced on May 12, 2021 a public offering of shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS.

The subscription period for EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS shares started on May 14, 2021 at 9:00 and ended on May 31, 2021 at 16:00.

In total, a record 4 564 subscription orders were submitted. In the course of the public offering, 3 067 897 shares were subscribed in the total amount of 54 608 567 euros. As of 29.04.2021, the fund had 3,568 shareholders. According to preliminary results, the existing shareholders exercised their pre-emptive subscription right to the extent of 85% of the issue volume.

The offered 850,000 new shares, which were publicly offered to all natural and legal persons in Estonia, were oversubscribed by 3,6 times.

The distribution of shares will be approved on or about 3. June 2021.

