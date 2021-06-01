English French

Press Release

Atos completes acquisition of Ipsotek

Reinforcing Atos’ leading position in the Edge and Computer Vision market

Paris (France), London (UK), June 1, 2021 – Atos announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Ipsotek, a leading AI enhanced video analytics software provider. This acquisition enables Atos to strategically reinforce its leading position in Edge AI and Computer Vision by adding key software capabilities and IP to its solutions portfolio to provide a unique offering to clients across a variety of sectors.

Atos is already a major player in Edge AI/ML and more specifically Edge Vision, with its end-to-end Edge solutions from infrastructure to AI/ML professional services. It was named by Gartner as an Edge AI Tech Innovator for 2020 and it now continues to build on its expertise and innovation in this sector by welcoming around 50 highly skilled professionals to its team, which bring key capabilities in AI-powered video analytics solutions for mission critical solutions.

“In addition to bringing a key technology component for the growing market for edge-enabled solutions, Ipsotek’s portfolio complements Atos’ industry-led consulting value proposition and aligns in key growth industries including public sector, retail, manufacturing, transportation, and critical infrastructure.” said Patrick Heffernan, Practice Manager and Principal Analyst, TBR. “Ipsotek’s 600+ projects in 38 countries demonstrates experience and scale and indicates to TBR that integrating Ipsotek into Atos will likely be a smooth and quickly beneficial effort.”

