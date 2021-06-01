English French

Quadient Signs with Pickup a Strategic Deal to Roll Out 1,500 Automated Parcel Lockers in France

Paris, June 1, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and the second largest operator of smart parcel lockers in the world, announced the conclusion of a strategic deal with Pickup, the largest out-of-home drop-off and pick-up network in France, and a subsidiary of French postal group La Poste and of DPDgroup. The deal covers the roll-out of 1,500 parcel locker stations in local retail stores over three years.

Already well engaged in the second phase of its Back to Growth strategic plan, Quadient continues its mission to expand its automated parcel locker footprint in the world's leading e-commerce markets, with a target of reaching 25,000 units installed by the end of 2023.

In response to the strong growth of e-commerce, particularly over the last year, Pickup is increasing the capacity of its French network, already made of 15,000-pick-up stores and 500 smart lockers installed in high-traffic locations such as post offices, train stations and supermarkets.

Pickup is a long-standing partner for Quadient in the French market, collaborating since 2014 in the deployment of its parcel locker network. Under the new agreement, Pickup has selected Quadient’s Parcel Pending Lite solution, a patented technology unique in the market that, combined with Pickup’s support, can be installed without any technical assistance or electrical connection. Designed for retailers, Parcel Pending Lite’s modular design can be configured to meet the shape and size of specific stores that can be easily installed and moved to adapt to the store's layout changes. With the roll-out of the 1,500 parcel locker stations, Pickup and Quadient are strengthening their leadership in the French market.

“Through our innovations such as the Parcel Pending Lite model, which is modular and simple to install and operate, our goal is to offer consumers an exceptional delivery experience while providing our partners with an efficient tool to facilitate their operations and limit the carbon footprint associated with the growing number of parcels on the road” said Daniel Malouf, chief solution officer, Parcel Locker Solutions, at Quadient. “This is why we are so happy with the renewed trust of our long-term partner Pickup, a leader in its industry and continuously committed to simplifying the life of the consumer and its partner stores.”

“We are very pleased with our partnership, especially because this modular locker system has been designed by Quadient based on our feedback and experience. Pickup's goal is to provide the most convenient tool available to retailers in order to assist them in the expansion of their business” said Maxime d’Hauteville, CEO of Pickup.

Support local stores in the development of their activity

These 1,500 parcel lockers will be installed throughout France, in local stores and independent shops part of the Pickup network. This will give them an additional proximity service offered to their existing customers and will also attract new customers. The parcel lockers return valuable time for retail staff and allow to handle large volumes, especially during peak periods, while they continue to welcome customers with serenity. The retailer will thus remain available for his main activity without any hindrance.

Ismaël Dos Santos is the manager of the “I Replace” store in Asnières, near Paris, a shop dedicated to repairing IT equipment. The shop has been a pick-up location with Pickup since 2017 and recently installed a parcel locker station.

“I am really happy of my Pickup locker,” Santos said. “It’s working very well, and it looks very harmonious in my shop. And it’s modern, fashionable: my customers like it. It allows me to manage a much higher number of parcels without being interrupted in my activity. I recommend it to all my shopkeeper colleagues.”

At the core of these new Pickup lockers is Quadient's Parcel Pending Lite technology, which provides an innovative and secure pickup experience, with packages stored in a dedicated area that is accessible via a unique self-service pickup code. Individuals can therefore pick-up their e-commerce Colissimo or Chronopost parcels, ordered on one of the 8,000 e-commerce partner websites offering the Pickup out-of-home delivery solution.

