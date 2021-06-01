EDENRED : Jean-Urbain Hubau is appointed Chief Operating Officer of Edenred's Fleet & Mobility Solutions and joins the Group's Executive Committee

English French

June 1, 2021

Jean-Urbain Hubau is appointed Chief Operating Officer of Edenred's Fleet & Mobility Solutions and joins the Group's Executive Committee

Jean-Urbain Hubau, previously in charge of Edenred's Fleet & Mobility Solutions for Latin America, will now be heading up the business line worldwide. Based in Issy-les-Moulineaux, he now reports to Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred, and joins the Group's Executive Committee.

Jean-Urbain Hubau began his career at Accor in 2004, where he spent eight years as financial controller for the Asia-Pacific region, then as Head of consolidation and finally as CFO of Latin America.

He joined Edenred in 2012 as CFO of Brazil. In 2014, he took on the role of CEO of Edenred Mexico. He was then appointed Director of Fleet & Mobility Solutions for Brazil in 2018 before taking on the role for all of Latin America in January 2021.

Aged 40, Jean-Urbain is a graduate of ESSEC Business School.

Antoine Dumurgier, who has held this position since 2016, wished to take his professional career in a new direction.

Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred, said: “I am delighted to promote Jean-Urbain to the Group's Executive Committee. His international experience and his knowledge of Edenred’s activities will be strong assets as we continue to develop Fleet & Mobility Solutions around the world. This business line, which now represents 25% of the Group's operating revenue, is a significant growth area due to still under-penetrated markets, and to the deployment of the “Beyond Fuel” strategy. This activity is also a field for innovation, with a view to supporting our customers in the day-to-day management of their fleets and in the necessary energy transition of their vehicles.

I would like to warmly thank Antoine for his commitment over the past 14 years within the Group and his invaluable contribution to the development of its mobility activities, which have experienced strong growth both organically and through acquisitions. I wish him every success in his future projects."

