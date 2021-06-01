LIDDS Announces Appointment of Jenni Björnulfson as New Chief Financial Officer

UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that Jenni Björnulfson has been appointed new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of LIDDS AB succeeding Anja Peters, who will leave LIDDS at the end of 2021. Jenni Björnulfson has over 20 years of experience from the health care sector and financial markets and will assume her new role on Dec 1, 2021 at the latest.

“I am very pleased to have Jenni on board. LIDDS is in a growth and expansion momentum and with Jenni’s extensive experience in finance I am convinced that she will be able to contribute on many levels including but not limited to financial control and investor relations”. said Nina Herne, CEO of LIDDS. “I would also like to express my gratitude to Anja Peters who as interim CFO has navigated LIDDS financially through an important period. Amongst all she has been vital in the preparations for the move from First North to the main market. I would like to wish her the best of luck in her future ventures.”

Jenni has a strong financial and industrial background and has worked for many years within the health care sector. Previous positions include being CFO for Promore Pharma and Cinclus Pharma Holding. Prior to that Jenni worked as an equity analyst at ABG Sundal Collier and she has held corporate finance positions at Alfred Berg and Handelsbanken. She holds a master’s degree in Managerial Economics and Finance from Stockholm School of Economics.

“I am delighted to have been appointed as new CFO for LIDDS and look forward to contributing to the company’s future growth and development and being part of the company’s move to the main market”, commented Jenni Björnulfson.

Nina Herne, CEO, Phone: +46 (0)70-714 74 57, Email: nina.herne@liddspharma.com

