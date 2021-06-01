ABAX switches to HERE as default map provider

Larvik, Norway and Amsterdam, The Netherlands – ABAX, the leading telematics company with more than 40,000 customers and 440,000 connected assets, announced today that it is switching to HERE Technologies, the location data and technology platform, as default map provider. Automile and RAM track-and-trace, two companies ABAX has recently acquired, will also be using HERE maps

ABAX provides robust telematics solutions to optimize fleets of vehicles, analyze driving behavior, manage mileage claims and track tools, equipment and machinery with GPS systems. In order to keep on exceeding its clients’ expectations, ABAX will now be using HERE geocoding, map tiles, routing, speed limits and route matching.

“ABAX is uniquely positioned as the leading, independent, telematics solutions platform, providing connectivity, simplicity and data consolidation by harnessing our Open IoT Gateway. By partnering with HERE, we will strengthen this position even further, opening up a range of potential new services through the HERE partner eco-system,” said Paul Walsh CTO at ABAX.

“We are pleased to be serving a European market leader in telematics. Together, we are helping customers position their assets, analyze how vehicles are being driven and know when they need servicing. We also look forward to supporting ABAX as it expands into the insurance industry, providing the necessary location data to draw driver behavior scores and adapt premiums to the real-time performance of any given driver,” said Dieter Lange, Head of Partner Organisation EMEAR at HERE Technologies.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com .

About ABAX

ABAX is the second-largest telematics company and one of the largest IoT companies in Europe. Our customer base of 40,000, and more than 440,000 tracked assets are constantly increasing our ABAX Global Network. ABAX is at the forefront of telematics connecting all company assets on an unprecedented level. Our mission is to continually help our customers run their businesses smarter and healthier, making it easy for them to improve efficiency, comply with legislation, and increase profitability. We are represented in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and the UK with headquarters in Larvik, Norway. To learn more, please visit www.abax.com .

