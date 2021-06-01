First Radisson Collection hotel in Turkey opens on the coast of the Aegean Sea in Bodrum

First Radisson Collection hotel in Turkey



Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Bodrum, located in Aspat Bay to the south of the Bodrum peninsula. With a prime seafront location and panoramic views of the Aegean Sea, this luxury hotel offers the ultimate setting for a peaceful, relaxing, and entertaining vacation, and invites guests to discover the region’s natural beauty and historical sites while enjoying exclusive services and unparalleled facilities.





Radisson Collection Hotel, Bodrum is located in one of the most tranquil bays, stretching across 400 meters of pristine coastline with its own private beach. Opposite Kos island, the hotel offers stunning views of the Aegean Sea, promising a hidden paradise which can be enjoyed with the microclimatic characteristics of Aspat Bay, and proximity to the city’s vibrant social life.

The hotel features 80 luxurious rooms and suites with sea view balconies or terraces overlooking the spectacular seaside coastline as well as the adjacent Anthaven Marina and Town Hall. Hotel guests can make use of first-class leisure facilities, including direct access to a private sandy beach, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a beach restaurant, hotel restaurant and bar, fitness center, meeting and event venues, and a holistic spa spread over 1,150sqm, all with Aspat Bay views. The extensive spa facilities include a couple’s room with indoor shower and jacuzzi, traditional hammam, steam room, sauna and a heated indoor pool.

Bodrum is peppered with historical sites, including the renovated Bodrum Castle, Museum of Underwater Archaeology, and Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. The glitzy Bodrum marina is balanced by quaint cobbled backstreets. The multitude of restaurants, bars, shops, and cultural events make this location a year-round destination.

Yılmaz Yıldırımlar, Area Senior Vice President, Central & Eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey commented: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our first Radisson Collection Hotel in Bodrum, the so-called pearl of the Aegean coast. Our guests will discover a serene oasis on the turquoise shores of the Aegean Sea. With this opening, we are not only expanding our footprint in Turkey, but also strengthening our position further as a leading international hotel group in the region, with 31 hotels open and currently under development.”

Located 12km west of Bodrum town and 46km from Milas-Bodrum International Airport, the hotel is a 30-minute drive to Bodrum city center, and stands apart with its beautiful natural backdrop, Mediterranean architecture, and a small inner harbor where boats can dock and enjoy the hotel’s prime location and amenities.

Within the three restaurants and two bars, Radisson Collection Hotel, Bodrum offers casual international cuisine at Café Haven and for an eclectic dining experience, BARranco takes guests on a culinary journey to discover the unique flavors of Peruvian cuisine.





Radisson Collection Hotel, Bodrum is part of the original Anthaven Aspat housing project by Ant Yapi and will be managed by Access Hotel Management Tourism Investment and Consultancy Company with more than 30 years of sectoral experience.

Mehmet Okay, Chairman of the Executive Board of Ant Yapı says,"Radisson Collection, the premium brand of Radisson Hotel Group, one of the largest hotel chains in the world with which we have been working for many years, came to Turkey for the first time via us. Radisson Collection Hotel Bodrum is the 5th tourism investment that we realized so far. As a result of mutual trust, we plan to continue this cooperation in different projects. We truly believe that Radisson Collection Hotel Bodrum, which is part of our Anthaven project in Bodrum, will soon take its place among the world's leading hotels. As Ant Yapı, apart from the projects we have implemented with the Radisson Hotel Group, we have made extensive tourism investments, including creating our own brand and operating a boutique hotel. From the first moment that we started our tourism investments, we continue our work by considering customer satisfaction at the highest level in all infrastructure and technical processes of the facilities."





With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Collection Hotel, Bodrum is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

