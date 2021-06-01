Global light gauge steel framing market size to expand at 11.1% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seasoned analysts cite that global light gauge steel framing market size was evaluated at USD 5.44 billion in 2019 and is projected to be worth USD 12.63 billion by 2027, growing at an annual rate of 11.1% between 2020-2027.

Speaking of segmentations, the research literature provides information about market share held, projected growth rate, and valuation of each segment. Furthermore, it contains insights about latest trends and competitive developments in the business sphere.

Additionally, the research report includes profiles of leading players, their product portfolio, estimated growth rate & remuneration as well as methods that can help them strengthen their foothold in the market space.

Rising investment in large industries, growing construction activities, and adoption of eco-friendly & modern designs will spur industry proliferation as well. Technological innovations, enhanced strength, safety & stability and reduction in completion time are key factors stimulating global light gauge steel framing market growth.

Light gauge steel framing also provides larger space when used as compared to wood frame construction, which along with large number of commercial buildings like medical centers, hotels, garages, retail stores and warehouses will facilitate market expansion over the analysis timeframe.

For the unaware, light gauge steel framing is utilized to build structures like non load-bearing interior walls, load-bearing exterior walls, curtain walls, roof trusses, and floor joists. It includes fabrication of structural frames with cold formed steel sections coated with zinc or made from zinc-aluminum combination to prevent corrosion.

While pollution-free nature of light gauge steel framing will boost market expansion, high maintenance costs are poised to hinder industry growth between 2020-2027.

Regional landscape overview:

As per the expert verbatim, Asia Pacific held majority share in global light gauge steel framing market in the recent past due to growing construction of non-residential and residential buildings in emerging economies like China and India. Moreover, improving disposable income and customer awareness about eco-friendly nature of method with less completion time will aid industry proliferation in Asia Pacific.

Competitive arena review:

Key players shaping worldwide light gauge steel framing market dynamics are Hadley Group, Precision Walls Inc., Clarkwestern Dietrich Building Systems LLC, QSI Interiors Ltd., Intelligent Steel Solutions Ltd., Metek plc, FRAMECAD Limited, CRACO Manufacturing Inc., Aegis Metal Framing LLC, and Emirates Building Systems Co. (LLC).

Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Long Span

Skeleton

Wall Bearing

Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market by End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market by Region (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Hadley Group

Precision Walls Inc.

Clarkwestern Dietrich Building Systems LLC

QSI Interiors Ltd.

Intelligent Steel Solutions Ltd.

Metek plc

FRAMECAD Limited

CRACO Manufacturing Inc.

Aegis Metal Framing LLC

Emirates Building Systems Co. (LLC)

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Dynamics

3.1. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Long Span

5.4.2. Wall Bearing

5.4.3. Skeleton

Chapter 6. Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market, by End-Use

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market by End-Use, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Commercial

6.4.2. Residential

6.4.3. Industrial

Chapter 7. Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market, Regional Analysis

