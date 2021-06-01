English Finnish

ROBIT PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 1 JUNE 2021 AT 11.00 A.M.



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jaana Rinne

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Robit Oyj

LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480_20210601091748_8

Transaction date: 2021-05-31

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000150016

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,500 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,500 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

ROBIT PLC

Arto Halonen

Further information:

Arto Halonen, Group CFO

+358 400 280 717

arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com