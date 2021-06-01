



Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's (the “FCA”) Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital of Stagecoach Group plc as at 31 May 2021 was 576,099,960 Ordinary shares of 125/228th pence each.

This figure includes 25,221,213 Ordinary shares held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in Stagecoach Group plc is 550,878,747. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Stagecoach Group plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc

www.stagecoach.com



Mike Vaux, Company Secretary



01738 442111

1 June 2021