Global Automotive Liftgate Market Report 2021-2024: Rising Wave of New Material Technologies Creating Significant Potential for Automotive Liftgate in Various Vehicle Platforms

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global automotive liftgate technology by material technology, application, and region.

The material technologies in automotive liftgate have undergone significant change in recent years, with steel materials to non-steel materials.

The rising wave of new material technologies such as advanced high-strength steel (AHSS), aluminum (Al), carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP), and magnesium are creating significant potential for automotive liftgate in various vehicle platforms as it enhances vehicle safety, and provides efficiency for loading and unloading of goods.



In this market, various material technologies such as metal, and composite are used in passenger car, light commercial vehicle, Medium Duty Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles. Increasing automotive production, increasing share of SUVs in the overall vehicle production, and reduce the overall vehicle weight for achieving stringent government regulations recreating opportunities for various automotive liftgate technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive liftgate market.



Some of the automotive liftgate companies profiled in this report include Ford Motor Company, Johnson Electric, Stabilus, Autoease Technology, Magna International, Tommygate, Honda Motor Company, Trinseo, Palfinger, Hi-Lex Corporation, and Huf



This report answers the following 9 key questions:

What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the automotive liftgate market?

Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive liftgate market?

What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in automotive liftgate market?

What are the latest developments in automotive liftgate technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Who are the major players in this automotive liftgate market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are strategic growth opportunities in this automotive liftgate technology space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3.Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Automotive Liftgate Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4.Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Automotive Liftgate Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Metal

4.2.2. Composite

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Passenger Cars

4.3.1.1. Metal

4.3.1.2. Composite

4.3.2. Light Commercial Vehicles

4.3.3. Medium Duty Commercial Vehicles

4.3.4. Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles



5.Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Automotive Liftgate Market by Region

5.2. North American Automotive Liftgate Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Automotive Liftgate Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Automotive Liftgate Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Automotive Liftgate Technology Market

5.3. European Automotive Liftgate Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Automotive Liftgate Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Liftgate Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Liftgate Technology Market

5.4. APAC Automotive Liftgate Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Automotive Liftgate Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Automotive Liftgate Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Automotive Liftgate Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Automotive Liftgate Technology Market

5.5. ROW Automotive Liftgate Technology Market



6.Latest Developments and Innovations in the Automotive Liftgate Technologies



7.Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8.Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Liftgate Market by Material Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Liftgate Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Liftgate Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Automotive Liftgate Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5.Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Automotive Liftgate Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Automotive Liftgate Market



9.Company Profiles of Leading Players

Ford Motor Company

Johnson Electric

Stabilus

Autoease Technology

Magna International

Tommygate

Honda Motor Company

Trinseo, Palfinger

Hi-Lex Corporation

Huf

