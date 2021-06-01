ROBIT PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

Lempäälä, FINLAND

ROBIT PLC        MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        1 JUNE 2021 AT 11.15 A.M.
           
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tommi Lehtonen
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Robit Oyj
LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480_20210601085137_10
Transaction date: 2021-05-31
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000150016
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,500 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,500 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
ROBIT PLC
Arto Halonen

Further information:
Arto Halonen, Group CFO
+358 400 280 717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 9 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.