World Amaranth Oil Market Report 2021: Promising Opportunities in the Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, and Aroma (Fragrance) Industries

The global amaranth oil market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024

The future of the amaranth oil market looks promising with opportunities in the cosmetics & personal care, food supplements, pharmaceuticals, and aroma (fragrance) industries. The major growth drivers for this market are decreasing dependence on petrochemical-based products and increasing demand for bio-based products.



The study includes the amaranth oil market size and forecast for the global amaranth oil market through 2024, segmented by extraction process, end use industry, and region.

Some of the amaranth oil companies profiled in this report include Amr Amaranth A.S, Amaranth Bio Company, Proderna Biotech PVT. LTD., Flavex Naturextracte Gmbh, Nu-World Foods, Flaveko Trade Spol. S.R.O, Dk Mass S.R.O, Rusoliva PVT. LTD., and others



Some of the features of 'Global Amaranth Oil Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include

Market size estimates: Global amaranth oil market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by extraction process, end use industry, and region

Regional analysis: Global amaranth oil market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for amaranth oil in the global amaranth oil market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, amaranth oil market in the global amaranth oil market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global amaranth oil market?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the amaranth oil market?

What are the business risks and threats to the amaranth oil market?

What are emerging trends in this amaranth oil market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the amaranth oil market?

What are the new developments in the amaranth oil market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this amaranth oil market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this amaranth oil area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, amaranth oil market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Amaranth Oil Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Amaranth Oil Market by Extraction Process

3.3.1: Supercritical fluid CO2 extraction process

3.3.2: Cold pressing process

3.3.3: Organic solvent (hexane) extraction process

3.3.4: Other extraction process

3.4: Global Amaranth Oil Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Cosmetics & personal care

3.4.2: Food supplements

3.4.3: Pharmaceuticals

3.4.4: Aroma (fragrance)

3.4.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Amaranth Oil Market by Region

4.2: North American Amaranth Oil Market

4.2.1: Market by Extraction Process: Supercritical fluid CO2 extraction process, Cold pressing process, Organic solvent (hexane) extraction process, and Other extraction process

4.2.2: Market by End Use Industry: Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Aroma (fragrance) and others

4.2.3: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico

4.3: European Amaranth Oil Market

4.4: APAC Amaranth Oil Market

4.5: ROW Amaranth Oil Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Amaranth Oil Market by Extraction Process

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Amaranth Oil Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Amaranth Oil Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Amaranth Oil Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Amaranth Oil Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Amr Amaranth A.S

7.2: Amaranth Bio Company

7.3: Proderna Biotech PVT. LTD.

7.4: Flavex Naturextracte Gmbh

7.5: Nu-World Foods

7.6: Flaveko Trade Spol. S.R.O

7.7: Dk Mass S.R.O

7.8: Rusoliva PVT. LTD.

