NetBet partners with Spribe

LONDON, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet – a leading global online casino – has added Spribe’s latest game Aviator to its online casino games library.



As a leading global online casino, NetBet is continually looking at new and innovative ways to improve its customer experience and allow its players to enjoy the newest and most enjoyable casino games available. By offering Spribe’s Aviator game, NetBet is maintaining its reputation as a leading provider of the best markets for its players.

Spribe is a new and exciting games developer that is creating innovative next generation, “smart” games that are fast gaining popularity in online casino world. Their most popular game Aviator is a new kind of social multiplayer game consisting of an increasing curve that can crash anytime. When a round starts, a scale of multiplier starts growing. Players must cash out before lucky plane flies away.

This new game that is now available on NetBet is not like other casino games as it introduces social elements and turns players into part of community. With an in-game chat function players can engage with each other during rounds and everyone can see how much other players are betting and winning.

NetBet’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “Spribe is developing innovative gaming formats that are targeting a whole new community of online casino gamers and we are pleased to offer their leading game to our customers. We’re excited to give our players this new type of game and for them to feel more engaged with other loyal customers that enjoy our products.”

