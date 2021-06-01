North America Oil Filled Transformer Market to hit $10 billion by 2027, Says GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The North America Oil Filled Transformer Market value is projected to cross USD 10 Billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. on account of increasing expenditure toward the modernization of electric infrastructure and increasing energy consumption. Government regulations toward the establishment of renewable networks along with ongoing refurbishment of ageing grid infrastructure will augment the industry landscape. Expansion of road & rail networks primarily across emerging nations coupled with extensive investments across the transportation sector is set to fuel the product demand.

Berry based oil filled transformer segment of North American industry will gain an appreciable momentum on account of increasing applicability across mobile transformer applications and temporary electrical establishments. Favourable tendencies toward the expansion of micro-grid networks coupled with expeditious expansion of utility based renewable infrastructure will enhance the business landscape.

The COVID- 19 pandemic had minimal impact on overall industry growth. During this outbreak, operations and maintenance of energy infrastructure were operational followed by no prohibitions by state government on construction of renewable energy projects. However, increasing electricity demand across healthcare sector is anticipated to enhance the product installation.

Some prime findings of the North America oil filled transformer market report include:

North America oil filled transformer industry is growing rapidly on account of its applicability across industrial, commercial, and utility sector.

Growing deployment of smart grid technology coupled with rising infrastructural spending is set to foster the two winding oil filled transformer industry.

Key players operating across the North American market are Hitachi ABB Power Grids, General Electric, WEG and Siemens.

The ongoing investments toward utility-based establishments to meet the electricity demand for the rural and urban population will favour the business scenario.

ONAN mode of cooling segment of North America oil filled transformer market will gain appreciable momentum on account of its applicability in transformers up to 30 MVA. These are generally used for distribution type transformers with comparatively low ratings and deployed across traditional electric networks. Moreover, increasing electricity demand across commercial & industrial sector will positively impact the business landscape.

Pole mounted transformer segment have gained the proliferation owing to rising infrastructural investments and robust expansion of utility aided distribution networks. Easy installation on single pole structures and reasonably compact size will escalate the product adoption. Grid upgradation projects undertaken by governments along with growing investment for the development of new networks to optimize power consumption will accelerate the industry potential.

Mexico oil filled transformer market is set to witness over 5% CAGR through 2027. The rising demand for low & medium voltage networks across residential and commercial establishments will accelerate the product demand. Increasing population in line with shifting consumer focus toward safe, reliable, and effective power networks will propel the industry outlook.

