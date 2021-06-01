Global Customer Communications Management (CCM) Market Report 2021: Integration of CCM Technology with the Cloud to Provide Major Business Opportunities - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Customer Communications Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Travel & Hospitality, Healthcare), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global post-COVID-19 CCM market size to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2021 to USD 2.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period.

The major growth drivers for the market include increasing adoption of CCM solutions and services in various verticals such as IT and telecom, retail and eCommerce, healthcare, BFSI, travel and hospitality, government, utilities, and other verticals.



Among component, solution segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



The solution segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Enterprises deploy CCM solutions to provide customers highly connected personalized experiences across a wide range of websites, stores, call centers, mobile apps, social media, emails, virtual assistants, and other touchpoints.

Customer queries would be resolved through automatic response processes and solutions wherein customers receive real-time feedback on their queries.

Enterprises are aware of the importance of each interaction, which carries customers' perception of products or brands.

Solutions such as omnichannel, ML, analytics, and workforce optimization are the backbone of modern customer services, which offer brands and products a competitive edge.



Among Verticals, IT and Telecom vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



CCM market is segmented into IT and telecom, retail and eCommerce, BFSI, travel and hospitality, healthcare, government, utilities, and other verticals. CCM solutions help simplify IT infrastructure through a single, comprehensive solution for batch automation and interactive communications generation.

In this way, companies can utilize data while creating documents. This enables them to create valuable content and contribute directly to objectives of their customer experience strategy. Therefore, telecommunications and IT companies have started investing in CCM solutions that would help them deliver high-quality services to their customers.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC countries are increasingly investing in CCM projects. The CCM market in APAC has been sub-segmented into China, Japan, India, and the rest of APAC. These countries act as a major driver for the growth of the market in the region.

The increasing internet penetration and per user online consumption have led organizations to enhance their offerings in the CCM market. This rapid growth is because of its growing technology adoption rate.

The growth of SMEs in the region has increased their spending on advanced technologies, such as AI, ML, and data analytics, to compete in the market and capture more opportunities.

The implementation of CCM solutions has become more plausible for these businesses. Cloud computing is adopted on a large scale by organizations in the region's developed economies, such as Japan, ANZ, and Singapore.

As the cloud technology is used as a repository of data for further analysis, its increased adoption is expected to drive the growth of the CCM market.

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities in the Customer Communications Management Market: Rapid Adoption of Customer Engagement Platforms to Reduce Customer Churn Rate Drives the Market Growth

Market: Top Three Verticals: Healthcare Vertical to Grow at the Highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

North America to Account for the Largest Share in the Market in 2021

Market Dynamics

Drivers

CCM Solutions Help in Keeping Customer Engagement Through Omnichannel

Technological Advancements in NLP

CCM Solutions Help in Reducing Customer Churn Rates

Restraints

Data Synchronization and Complexities

Lack of Skilled Professionals to Hamper the Growth of the CCM Market

Opportunities

Integration of CCM Technology with the Cloud to Provide Major Business Opportunities

More Engagement on Messaging Channels

Need for Reducing Response Times

Challenges

Increased Focus on Data Privacy and Security

Difficulty in Getting Consistent CX Feedback Through All Channels

Case Study Analysis

Acuity Saves Time and Secures Compliance with OpenText Exstream

Newgen's CCM Implementation Helped General Insurance Company in Delivering Holistic and Effective Customer Communication

CCM Solution Built on Uniserve NXT Platform Helped a Leading Bank

Schwan's Company Uses Oracle Cross-Channel Marketing

Quadient Inspire Solutions Helped NCP Solutions

Transformation of Customer Communication Management Technology with a Cloud-Based Robust Customer Communication Management Solution

Customer Communication Management Market: COVID-19 Impact

Patent Analysis

Methodology

Document Type

Patents Filed

Innovation and Patent Applications

Top Applicants

Technology Analysis

Ai and Customer Communications Management

AR/VR and Customer Communications Management

5G and Customer Communications Management

Blockchain and Customer Communications Management

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Adobe

AdventSys

Bitrix24

Braze

Capgemini

Cedar CX Technologies

Doxee

Doxim

Ecrion

Front

HelpCrunch

Hyland

Messagepoint

Napersoft

Newgen Software

OpenText

Oracle

Papyrus Software

Pitney Bowes

Podium

Quadient

Sefas

Smart Communications

Topdown

Trengo

Zendesk

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hn0ynx