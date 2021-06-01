Global Waterborne Coatings Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: Environmental Regulations Boosting The Demand For VOC-FREE Coatings

Dublin, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterborne Coatings Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global waterborne coatings market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2026.



The market is expected to witness traction in 2021 after the decline in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The market has been highly affected by the coronavirus breakout due to variations in construction businesses and raw material pricing, production of raw materials, and implementation of lockdowns. Increasing pricing pressures and shortage of labor in many countries impacted construction and infrastructure development activities.

However, the effects are expected to short-term in nature. The APAC market is likely to observe the highest growth due to increasing construction and infrastructure activities during the forecast period. In terms of value, China expects to be the largest contributor due to increased investment in construction, marine, and oil & gas industries, rapid industrialization, and foreign investments.

The industry is shifting toward environmental friendliness with water-borne paint and industrial coating products containing water as the solvent to dissolve resins, making them sustainable and easy-to-apply solutions. Moreover, advances in coating technology and stringent regulations toward VOCs have fueled the adoption of water-borne coatings products.

Insights by Geography



APAC dominated the global waterborne coatings market and accounted for approx. USD 31 billion in 2020. China, India, and Japan are the largest contributors in the region. The APAC region's growth is driven by foreign investments and a booming manufacturing sector due to low labor costs and easily accessible raw materials.

The growing middle-class population and improving living standards in the region expect to increase the demand for architectural coatings. The rise in environmental friendliness and government investment initiatives toward infrastructure and industrial sectors in India and China are likely to act as the major drivers for the market's growth.

In emerging economies such as India and China, the rapidly growing population also boosts the residential construction sector, influencing the market. Increased foreign direct investments are also anticipated to enhance the market growth. All these factors are driving the growth of the APAC water-borne coatings market.

Insights by Vendors



AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin- Williams, Axalta, RPM International, and Nippon Paints are major global players.

The market is fragmented and characterized by the presence of a significant number of global and domestic players across geographies. Most prominent players are trying to expand their businesses through a profitable partnership or acquiring small or mid-sized active vendors in that particular region, whereas domestic vendors are capitalizing with product portfolios based on the requirement of that specific region. There have been mergers and acquisitions among many companies over the past decade. Mergers and acquisitions benefit companies in purchasing raw materials and developing the distribution network.

