Kuaishou Group Joins the Open Invention Network

DURHAM, N.C., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that Kuaishou Group (Kuaishou) has become a licensee and community member of OIN. As a leading content community and social media platform, Kuaishou is reinforcing its commitment to open source software (OSS) as an enabler of advanced infrastructure computing systems.

“Social media has transformed the way people communicate and do business. Linux and open source technology underpin the leading social media platforms. Kuaishou, like many Chinese companies, has grown increasingly sophisticated with regard to intellectual property, and is looking to do its part to mitigate global patent risk for OSS,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “We appreciate Kuaishou joining OIN and demonstrating its commitment to collaborative innovation and patent non-aggression in open source.”

“We strive to be the top short video social platform and community for all users to record and share their lives. Linux and open source are critical elements in technologies we develop and integrate into our platform,” said Hongyi Jia,General Counsel at Kuaishou Group. “By joining the Open Invention Network, we are demonstrating our continued commitment to innovation, and supporting it with patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source software.”

OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/ .

About Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform with its mission to be the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou has relentlessly been focusing on serving its customers and creating value for them through the continual innovation and optimization of its products and services. At Kuaishou, any user can chronicle and share their life experiences through short videos and live streams and showcase their talents. Working closely with content creators and businesses together, Kuaishou provides product and service offerings that address various user needs that arise naturally, including entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, online games, online knowledge-sharing, and more.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS, so that the litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,400 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

