Press Release

Nokia to supply DELTA Fiber for 10 Gb/s fiber network in the Netherlands

Deal covers network and customer premise equipment





Network starts with 10 Gb/s and will be future proofed for upgrade to 25 Gb/s





1 June 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and DELTA Fiber Netherlands have signed a deal which will see DELTA offer 10 Gb/s broadband in the Dutch market. The sole supplier agreement covers both the network and equipment for customer premises. Deployment starts with new build followed by replacement of existing equipment.

The fiber to the home (FTTH) market in the Netherlands is a fast growing market. DELTA Fiber, part of Swedish investment company EQT, is growing rapidly, with plans to have 1 million homes and businesses connected to its network by the end of this year. Nokia is supporting the expansion with XGS.PON network equipment based on the Quillion chipset, which is also ready for 25G PON. All retail subscribers will receive XGS.PON capable receivers with the latest WiFi 6 standard and supporting Nokia’s WiFi mesh technology for superior network expansion within the home.

DELTA will manage the network with the aid of Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller which enables network automation, faster innovation and simplified operations using Software Defined Access Network (SDAN) solutions. The deployment will combine Nokia SDAN technology with Microsoft Azure cloud-based services and Nokia’s developer ecosystem to equip DELTA with the tools the operators needs for digital transformation.

John Wittekamp, CTO, DELTA Fiber, said: “The shift towards home working is expected to outlast the pandemic as is interest in more immersive entertainment experiences. DELTA Fiber is growing fast and we are delighted that, with Nokia’s field-proven support, we are able to bring our customers the fastest network in the country. Moreover, the network we are building is future-proofed for 25Gb/s as our customers’ needs evolve.”

Sandy Motley, President of Nokia Fixed Networks business, said: “We are proud to be supporting DELTA Fiber’s expansion from across our portfolio of both networking and customer equipment. Network speeds are an important competitive advantage and our solution not only meet’s today’s 10Gb/s needs, but can be easily upgraded to 25Gb/s when required.”

Nokia is a global leader in passive optical network solutions. In February 2021 the company announced it had shipped its 100 millionth PON fiber solution and it is the only vendor able to support 25G PON.

About DELTA Fiber

DELTA Fiber is a Dutch telecom company. It has networks throughout the Netherlands and is continuously building new fiber optic networks. Its brands are DELTA and Caiway and the company provides internet, interactive television, telephony and mobile services. DELTA Fiber is owned by Swedish investment company EQT which is expanding its fiber portfolio throughout Europe.

