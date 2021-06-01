Global data centre security market size to attain USD 20.34 billion valuation by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the findings of the research literature, worldwide data centre security market size, valued USD 9.02 billion in 2019, is expected to reach USD 20.34 billion with a growth rate of 10.7% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Increasing number of cyber threats, data leakage, burgeoning traffic over network, and transition of businesses to a cloud-based infrastructure are catalyzing the market growth.

The report carefully crafts business intelligence pertaining to the various industry segmentations, including application scope, service spectrum, solution gamut, and regional divisions. An intricate analysis of each segment with respect to the growth pattern, market share, projected growth rate contributes to a major portion of the study.

Besides, the research document houses a record of the competitive developments and key trends in the industry. It further profiles all the leading companies and highlights the major priorities stakeholders should focus on to ensure strong growth in the upcoming years.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3793401/

Citing an instance, as per the Indian government, India recorded a 11,58,208 cyber-attack cases in 2020 from 3,94,499 in 2019, reflecting a 300% increase. Many other countries have recorded similar figures over the years, particularly, a rise in DoS (Denial of Service) attacks. This trend will continue to enhance the demand for advanced security solutions in the upcoming years.

On the contrary, lack of service to systems and high maintenance requisites are negatively impacting the overall data centre security market dynamics.

For the uninitiated, data centre security involves a set of activities that safeguard data centres and the sensitive information it houses against attacks and threats. As data centre is an integral part of several business verticals, it necessitates special security measures which have ultimately led to the development of various data entre security practices.

Geographical overview:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America are the key contributors to the global data centre security market remuneration. Among these, Europe currently captures majority of the industry share and is touted to showcase strong growth trends through 2027. Factors such as increasing internet user base, affordability of digital services, and presence of well-established digital infrastructure are the stimulating the regional market growth.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific data centre industry size is anticipated to expand considerably over the forecast duration, largely driven rising incidences of data theft, data center infrastructure development, improving data security techniques in the region. Moreover, growing accessibility to digital and online technology due to increasing disposable income levels is enhancing the market outlook.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-data-centre-security-market-size-research

Global Data Centre Security Market Application Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

IT and Telecom

Financial Services

Education

Government

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

Global Data Centre Security Market Services Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Integration & Deployment

Consulting

Managed Services

Global Data Centre Security Market Solution Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Physical Security

Logical Security

Global Data Centre Security Market Geographical Segmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Australia

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Data Centre Security Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Juniper Networks Inc.

IBM Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Fortinet Inc.

Dell Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Data Centre Security Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Data Centre Security Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Data Centre Security Market, by Services, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Data Centre Security Market, by Solution, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Data Centre Security Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Data Centre Security Market Dynamics

3.1. Data Centre Security Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Decreasing price of electronics,

3.1.1.2. Increasing demands of 3D screen in market

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1 Lack of Service to the systems

3.1.2.2 high maintenance

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1 Increasing DoS (Denial of Service) attacks

3.1.3.2. Protection of data breaches and frauds

Chapter 4. Global Data Centre Security Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Data Centre Security Market, by Application

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Data Centre Security Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Data Centre Security Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Data Centre Security Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Financial services

5.4.2. IT and Telecom

5.4.3. Government

5.4.4. Education

5.4.5. Healthcare

5.4.6. Media & entertainment

5.4.7. Others

Chapter 6. Global Data Centre Security Market, by Services

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Data Centre Security Market by Services, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Data Centre Security Market Estimates & Forecasts by Services 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Data Centre Security Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Consulting

6.4.2. Integration & deployment

6.4.3. Managed services

Chapter 7. Global Data Centre Security Market, by Solution

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Data Centre Security Market by Solution, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Data Centre Security Market Estimates & Forecasts by Solution 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Data Centre Security Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Logical security

7.4.2. Physical security

Chapter 8. Global Data Centre Security Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

1. Data Center Server Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The data center server market is poised to grow at a strong rate over the coming time period due to the expanding cloud computing industry and manufacturing sector, rising adoption of rack servers, and increasing number of SMEs. A data center server is essentially a computer without peripherals such as keyboards and monitors, it is basically used for tis computing power. A server runs entirely as a saving location and is linked to a network to make the data reachable to other computers. In case of an internet server, the device is generally connected to the web, so that the computer having a web connection can access the information in the files that are stored in the server. Servers store as well as process data the same way a computer does and are connected to the internet through a wireless or wired connection.

A data center is made up of various data servers kept in the same complex. Just like computers, the servers need certain environmental conditions, like network connections for accessing the Internet and moderate levels of humidity and heat.

2. Data Center Infrastructure Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027

The data center infrastructure market is projected to experience a remunerative growth phase over the coming time period owing to rapid urbanization, increasing digitization of government services, booming e-commerce sector, growing demand for DCIM software, and rising adoption of UPS systems due to increasing incidents of power outages. Data centers are one of the main components of numerous companies' business strategies. Data center infrastructure is the main core hardware or physical resources as well as components such as IT infrastructure devices, technologies, and equipment that make up a data center. This is further modeled as well as identified into an essential design plan which includes an entire listing of important infrastructure components that are used to create a data center.

Data center operations managers are largely responsible for the upkeep as well as maintenance of all the infrastructure inside a data center. Furthermore, data center infrastructure also includes non-computing sources such as cables, physical server chassis/racks, internet backbone, and power & cooling devices like generators or air conditioners.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.