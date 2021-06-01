NetBet goes into collaboration with Eyecon

LONDON, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet have agreed to a deal with Eyecon , the highly-rated game provider, to join their ever growing family.



This recent addition to their ranks shows that NetBet continues to lead the way when it comes to collaborating with the best game providers on the planet.

Games such as Stampede, Fluffy Favourites and Crystal Lotus will be readily available in our famous NetBet Casino and Eyecon continues to produce some of the most stunning games on the market.

Eyecon was founded in 1997 in Australia and over the past 23 years, they have certainly shaken up the game providers market with a series of brilliant slots which are played across the world.

Now, they embark on what is hoped to be a blossoming journey with NetBet and due to the years of unbridled success that NetBet has had over the past two decades, there is no doubt that this can be the start of a beautiful friendship.

Claudia Georgevici, PR manager for NetBet , said, “Here at NetBet, we ensure the best quality games for our customers and it is a privilege for us to have Eyecon on board. We are convinced that the quality of their product is absolutely right for NetBet Casino.”

Zvi Chazanov, Key Account Manager for Eyecon, added, “We are very excited to be launching our extensive portfolio of games on NetBet Casino. This is a great opportunity for us to reach a new audience through the hugely successful NetBet and we are looking forward to building on what we are sure will be a long and successful relationship.”