36Kr Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Highlights

Average monthly page views (“PV”) for the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2021 increased by 75.0% to 829.3 million, from 473.9 million for the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2020.





Total revenues were RMB43.5 million (US$6.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB65.2 million in the same period of 2020.





Revenues from online advertising services increased by 57.9% to RMB33.2 million (US$5.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021, from RMB21.0 million in the same period of 2020.





Revenues from enterprise value-added services were RMB6.9 million (US$1.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB42.8 million in the same period of 2020. Gross transaction value was RMB32.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB42.8 million in the same period of 2020.





Gross profit increased by 329.0% to RMB23.4 million (US$3.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021, from RMB5.4 million in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 53.7% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 8.4% in the same period of 2020.





increased by 329.0% to RMB23.4 million (US$3.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021, from RMB5.4 million in the same period of 2020. was 53.7% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 8.4% in the same period of 2020. Net loss attributable to 36Kr Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB39.5 million (US$6.0 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB95.4 million in the same period of 2020.

Selected Operating Data

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2021 Online advertising services Number of online advertising services end customers 93 132 Average revenue per online advertising services end customer (RMB’000)2 226.3 251.7 Enterprise value-added services Number of enterprise value-added services end customers 65 28 Average revenue per enterprise value-added services end customer (RMB’000)3 658.6 246.3 Subscription services Number of individual subscribers 2,763 172 Average revenue per individual subscriber (RMB)4 364.2 10,008.8 Number of institutional investors 34 57 Average revenue per institutional investor (RMB’000)5 5.6 29.7

_______________

1 Starting from January 1, 2021, 36Kr recognized revenues of certain enterprise value-added services on a net basis, to reflect the fact that the Company continuously shifted focus towards higher margin businesses hence ceased to act as a principal in certain low gross margin businesses and only acted as an agent. To increase comparability of operating results and help investors better understand our business performance and operating trends, we introduced the gross transaction value as a supplemental metric to describe our business. Gross transaction value is defined as the value of executed confirmed orders for services provided for our customers.

2 Equals revenues generated from online advertising services for a period divided by the number of online advertising services end customers in the same period.

3 Equals revenues generated from enterprise value-added services for a period divided by the number of enterprise value-added services end customers in the same period.

4 Equals revenues generated from individual subscription services for a period divided by the number of individual subscribers in the same period.

5 Equals revenues generated from institutional investor subscription services for a period divided by the number of institutional investors in the same period.

Mr. Dagang Feng, co-chairman and chief executive officer of 36Kr, commented, “As we head into 2021, we remain focused on our core competencies in delivering high-quality content and service offerings and regained growth momentum. During the first quarter, we once again achieved record-setting performance in total user traffic, with average monthly PVs reaching to a new high at 829.3 million for the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2021, a 75.0% year-over-year increase and a 31.6% sequential uptick. This strong metric represents our 12th consecutive quarter of PV growth, underscoring our exceptional ability to generate engaging and valuable business-centric content that appeals to a broader user demographics.

“Echoing the growth in our traffic and user engagement, demand from our advertisers continued to climb in the first quarter with healthy growth in both the number of advertising customers and average revenue per customer. Bolstered by our long-term investments in content, products and technology, we believe we are well-positioned to capture the immense growth potential in the New-Economy-driven transformation across the enterprise services business space.

“As the go-to content and service platform in the New Economy space, we will further diversify our product and service offerings, cultivate our ecosystem of business communities and user base, and develop new growth avenues to improve monetization. We are confident that our long-term fundamentals position us well to forge ahead and unlock values to our customers, users and investors,” Feng concluded.

Mr. Xiang Li, acting chief financial officer of 36Kr, stated, “Our first quarter results got the year off with a solid start, further demonstrating sustained user engagement and customer interest in our premium content and service offerings. In particular, the rebound in market demand underpinned a strong 57.9% year-over-year increase in our advertising services revenue for the first quarter. Also, as we continued to shift our resources and focus towards higher margin businesses, we saw substantial year-over-year increase in both gross profit and gross profit margin. Going forward, we remain dedicated to building upon our content strengths and growing monetization channels to seize vast New Economy opportunities.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB43.5 million (US$6.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB65.2 million in the same period of 2020.

Online advertising services revenues increased by 57.9% to RMB33.2 million (US$5.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021, from RMB21.0 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the strong recovery and growth of market demand in the first quarter of 2021.





Enterprise value-added services revenues were RMB6.9 million (US$1.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB42.8 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily because we continuously shifted our focus towards higher margin businesses and starting from this quarter, we ceased to act as a principal in certain low gross margin businesses and only acted as an agent. As a result, revenues of such businesses were recognized on a net basis from this quarter onward. To increase comparability of operating results and help investors better understand our business performance and operating trends, we introduced the gross transaction value as a supplemental metric to describe our business. Gross transaction value of enterprise value-added services was RMB32.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB42.8 million in the same period of 2020.





were RMB6.9 million (US$1.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB42.8 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily because we continuously shifted our focus towards higher margin businesses and starting from this quarter, we ceased to act as a principal in certain low gross margin businesses and only acted as an agent. As a result, revenues of such businesses were recognized on a net basis from this quarter onward. To increase comparability of operating results and help investors better understand our business performance and operating trends, we introduced the gross transaction value as a supplemental metric to describe our business. Gross transaction value of enterprise value-added services was RMB32.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB42.8 million in the same period of 2020. Subscription services revenues were RMB3.4 million (US$0.5 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB1.3 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the growth in institutional investor subscription services.

Cost of revenues was RMB20.2 million (US$3.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB59.7 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily because we continuously shifted our focus towards higher margin businesses. For more details, please refer to the aforementioned information in terms of enterprise value-added services revenues.

Gross profit was RMB23.4 million (US$3.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB5.4 million in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 53.7% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 8.4% in the same period of 2020.

Operating expenses were RMB64.8 million (US$9.9 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB102.8 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in general and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB35.7 million (US$5.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB34.9 million in the same period of 2020.





General and administrative expenses were RMB20.2 million (US$3.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB59.3 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decreases in the allowance for credit losses and share-based compensation expenses.





were RMB20.2 million (US$3.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB59.3 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decreases in the allowance for credit losses and share-based compensation expenses. Research and development expenses were RMB9.0 million (US$1.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB8.5 million in the same period of 2020.

Share-based compensation expenses recognized in cost of revenues, sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, as well as general and administrative expenses totaled RMB2.7 million (US$0.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB13.0 million in the same period of 2020.

Other income was RMB1.0 million (US$0.2 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB1.4 million in the same period of 2020.

Income tax credit was RMB6.0 thousand (US$1.0 thousand) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB90.0 thousand in the same period of 2020.

Net loss was RMB40.5 million (US$6.2 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB95.9 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss6 was RMB37.8 million (US$5.8 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB82.9 million in the same period of 2020.

Net loss attributable to 36Kr Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB39.5 million (US$6.0 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB95.4 million in the same period of 2020.

Basic and diluted net loss per share were both RMB0.038 (US$0.006) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB0.093 in the same period of 2020.

_______________

6 Non-GAAP adjusted loss represents net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses.

Certain Balance Sheet Items

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB174.1 million (US$26.6 million), compared to RMB209.2 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease was mainly attributable to an equity investment we made in the first quarter of 2021, with a total cash consideration of approximately RMB30.0 million (US$4.6 million).

Share Repurchase Program

On May 6, 2020, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to a total of 1,000,000 of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 25 Class A ordinary shares. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had repurchased approximately 680,000 ADSs for approximately US$2.3 million under this program.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China’s New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China’s New Economy.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these two non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.



These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.



The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company performance. The Company encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Adjusted net loss represents net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA represents adjusted net income/(loss) before interest income, interest expenses, income tax expense/(credit), depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of intangible assets.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB6.5518 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on of March 31, 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement

36Kr Holdings Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 RMB’000 RMB’000 US$’000 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 60,846 59,138 9,026 Short‑term investments 148,344 114,939 17,543 Accounts receivable, net 304,845 235,637 35,965 Receivables due from related parties 98 1,387 212 Prepayments and other current assets 16,319 31,935 4,875 Total current assets 530,452 443,036 67,621 Non‑current assets: Property and equipment, net 3,941 3,684 562 Intangible assets, net 471 686 105 Long-term investments 16,300 45,359 6,923 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 27,365 24,020 3,666 Total non‑current assets 48,077 73,749 11,256 Total assets 578,529 516,785 78,877 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable 64,641 51,306 7,831 Salary and welfare payables 45,580 29,937 4,569 Taxes payable 18,824 14,529 2,218 Deferred revenue 18,849 26,501 4,045 Amounts due to related parties 548 618 94 Accrued liabilities and other payables 13,560 16,502 2,518 Short-term bank loan - 5,000 763 Operating lease liabilities 15,132 14,234 2,173 Total current liabilities 177,134 158,627 24,211 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 12,426 9,936 1,517 Total non-current liabilities 12,426 9,936 1,517 Total liabilities 189,560 168,563 25,728 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares 687 687 105 Treasury stock (14,081 ) (17,627 ) (2,690 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,040,693 2,043,360 311,878 Accumulated deficit (1,638,581 ) (1,678,110 ) (256,130 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,897 ) (7,559 ) (1,154 ) Total 36Kr Holdings Inc.'s shareholders’ equity 380,821 340,751 52,009 Non-controlling interests 8,148 7,471 1,140 Total shareholders’ equity 388,969 348,222 53,149 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 578,529 516,785 78,877

36Kr Holdings Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 RMB’000 RMB’000 US$’000 Revenues: Online advertising services 21,042 33,230 5,072 Enterprise value-added services 42,809 6,896 1,053 Subscription services 1,347 3,415 521 Total revenues 65,198 43,541 6,646 Cost of revenues (59,749 ) (20,165 ) (3,078 ) Gross profit 5,449 23,376 3,568 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (34,940 ) (35,700 ) (5,449 ) General and administrative expenses (59,324 ) (20,159 ) (3,077 ) Research and development expenses (8,548 ) (8,974 ) (1,370 ) Total operating expenses (102,812 ) (64,833 ) (9,896 ) Loss from operations (97,363 ) (41,457 ) (6,328 ) Other income/(expenses): Share of loss from equity method investments (2,999 ) (1,981 ) (302 ) Short-term investment income 145 980 150 Government grant 3,002 1,786 273 Others, net 1,205 210 32 Loss before income tax (96,010 ) (40,462 ) (6,175 ) Income tax credit 90 6 1 Net loss (95,920 ) (40,456 ) (6,174 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 545 927 141 Net loss attributable to 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders (95,375 ) (39,529 ) (6,033 ) Net loss (95,920 ) (40,456 ) (6,174 ) Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,832 338 52 Total other comprehensive income 1,832 338 52 Total comprehensive loss (94,088 ) (40,118 ) (6,122 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 545 927 141 Comprehensive loss attributable to 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders (93,543 ) (39,191 ) (5,981 ) Net loss per ordinary share (RMB) Basic (0.093 ) (0.038 ) (0.006 ) Diluted (0.093 ) (0.038 ) (0.006 ) Net loss per ADS (RMB) Basic (2.325 ) (0.938 ) (0.143 ) Diluted (2.325 ) (0.938 ) (0.143 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in per share calculation Basic 1,021,663,986 1,029,381,488 1,029,381,488 Diluted 1,021,663,986 1,029,381,488 1,029,381,488 Weighted average number of ADS used in per ADS calculation Basic 40,866,559 41,175,260 41,175,260 Diluted 40,866,559 41,175,260 41,175,260

36Kr Holdings Inc.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS