Global and China Port Automated Driving Market Report 2021

Dublin, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Port Automated Driving Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The surging global freight shipping rates will rev up the deployment of automated driving in ports.



The global freight shipping rates have enjoyed a marked increase since June 2020, for example, from USD1,358 per FEU on March 5, 2021 to USD4,115 per FEU on March 6, 2021. The frequent shipping crises in 2021 have forced many exporters to sign freight contracts for the next 12 months at high prices.



A combination of factors including soaring demand for goods boosted by global fiscal and monetary stimulus, saturated ports, and shortage of ship and dock workers and truck drivers trigger the increase in shipping costs. Port operators are keen on higher operation efficiency and solutions to labor shortage.



Globally, foreign countries made an early start on straddle carrier and AGV, having won a place in the market. Yet it is hard for them to accelerate port container turnover and lower operating cost in a short time, due to rising international shipping costs, too long time taken to deploy AGVs, and larger space needed for autonomous straddle carriers. While, autonomous container trucks cost less than other solutions, its rapid deployment only requires introduction of intelligent roadside facilities to existing smart terminals. It is predicted that large container ports worldwide will work to deploy autonomous container trucks from 2021 onwards.



As a key importer and exporter in the world, China is trying hard to promote autonomous driving that enables port logistics and enhance the construction of new-generation automated terminals and the mass adoption of autonomous container trucks.

By 2025, some coastal container hub ports should preliminarily build intelligent systems that enable comprehensive perception, internet of everything, and port-truck cooperation; by 2035, container hub ports should complete the construction of intelligent systems, according to the Guideline to Accelerate the Building of World-class Ports issued by the Ministry of Transport of China. Faster progress in construction of "new infrastructure" in ports comes with the boom of 5G, CVIS and autonomous driving technologies.

Port logistics has been a critical application scenario of autonomous vehicles.



First, port automated driving can be deployed in the shortest time, pays off and offers a clear business model. It is expected the commercial use of port automated driving will be widespread in the next two or three years. Actual operation of automated driving that needs heavy investment and has a long payback period, allows for testing technologies in ports and also brings benefits, making the commercial operation a reality in a short term.



Second, it takes just one or two years to extend the commercial use of automated driving from ports to trunk logistics, because the two scenarios share hardware devices of commercial vehicles like chassis and use the common engineering approaches, and the large-scale commercial operations in ports will accumulate and iterate capabilities of algorithm, engineering, operation and commercialization rapidly, preparing for future extension to external container trucks and trunk logistics.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Automated Driving for Autonomous Ports

1.1 Introduction to Autonomous Ports and Automated Driving

1.2 Classification of Port Automated Driving

1.2.1 Three Automation Solutions for Port Automated Driving

1.2.2 Comparison of Advantages and Disadvantages between Automation Solutions for Port Automated Driving

1.2.3 Port Container Straddle Carrier

1.2.4 Competitive Landscape of Port Container Straddle Carrier Industry

1.2.5 AGV (Automated Guided Vehicle)

1.2.6 AGV Application

1.2.7 Port Autonomous Container Trucks

1.3 Advantages of Port Automated Driving (1)

1.4 Advantages of Port Automated Driving (2)

1.5 Port Automated Driving Industry Chain

1.6 Development Trends of Port Automated Driving



2 Status Quo of Port Automated Driving Market and Forecast

2.1 Standards and Policies Concerning Port Automated Driving Industry

2.2 Status Quo of Port Industry

2.3 Port Automated Driving Market Size

2.4 Port Automated Driving Industry Chain and Business Models

2.5 Competitive Landscape and Financing of Port Automated Driving

2.6 Classification of Port Autonomous Vehicles

2.7 Problems and Challenges in Development of Port Automated Driving



3 Port Automated Driving Solutions and Development Trends

3.1 Solution Framework

3.1.1 Classification of Solutions

3.1.2 Solutions-Westwell Lab Automated Driving Solution

3.1.3 Main Application Technologies

3.1.4 Homemade AI Chips to be Applied to Port Automated Driving

3.1.5 Heading Data Intelligent Provides HD Maps for Shanghai Yangshan Port Terminal

3.1.6 DeepMotion Provides Vision-based HD Map Solutions for Shanghai Yangshan Port



4 Port Automated Driving Application Cases

4.1 Summary of Port Automated Driving Scenario Applications

4.2 Automated Driving in Tianjin Port

4.2.1 Demonstration Zone

4.2.2 5G Remote Control and Whole Loading and Unloading Process

4.2.3 Ship Container Loading and Unloading Operation

4.3 Phase IV Autonomous Terminal of Shanghai Yangshan Port

4.3.1 AGV

4.3.2 5G Intelligent Heavy Duty Truck

4.4 Operation of Autonomous Container Trucks at Xiamen Ocean Gate Terminal of COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited

4.5 Mawan Smart Port 5G+ Automated Driving Project

4.6 New Explorations of Autonomous Ports



5 Main Port Automated Driving Players

Westwell Lab

Beijing Trunk Technology

Fabu.Ai

Plusgo

HiRain Technologies

SENiOR

Deeproute.Ai

TuSimple

Yunshan Technologies

MoonX.AI

ZPMC

Sany Marine Heavy Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hdgaq9