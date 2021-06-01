Global Rapid Acting Insulin Market (2020 to 2027) - by Product Type, Indication, and Distribution Channel

Dublin, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rapid Acting Insulin Market by Product Type, Indication, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rapid acting insulin market was valued at $7,100 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $8,925 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.



Rapid acting insulin are insulin analogs that have the fastest onset of action than other analogues of insulin These types of insulin analogs enter into the bloodstream within few minutes; hence, it is necessary to inject it after before 5 to 10 minutes of food intake. In addition, rapid acting insulin act very quickly, they can lead to an increased chance of hypoglycemia. Some of the rapid acting insulin available in the market include Fiasp, Humalog, NovoRapid, Apidra and others.



The growth of the global rapid acting insulin market is majorly driven by the surge in prevalence of diabetes worldwide, increase in investment in research and development (R&D) for human recombinant insulin is expected to drive the need for insulin used in management of diabetes thereby boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, sedentary & unhealthy lifestyles increase all causes of mortality, double the risk of diabetes, because of overweight or obesity, an unhealthy diet and physical inactivity, which account for about 80% of the increase in prevalence of diabetes. However, the reluctance in adoption of rapid acting insulin due to the side effect, such as hypoglycemia, may hinder the growth of the industry. Conversely, untapped market and undiagnosed population in developing regions are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.



The global rapid acting insulin market is segmented on the basis of product type, indication, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is segregated into insulin lispro, insulin aspart and insulin glulisine. Depending on indication, it is fragmented into type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. Furthermore, the market is divided on the basis of distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online providers. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global rapid acting insulin market along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis for the period of 2019-2027 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market by components helps to understand various types of instruments used across regions.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these regions.

Key market players have been profiled in the report and their strategies have been analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies, 2019

3.3. Top player positioning, 2019

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle

3.5.1.2. Increased availability of continuous glucose monitoring

3.5.1.3. Increasing investment in research and development (R&D) for human recombinant insulin

3.5.1.4. Increase in government expenditure on healthcare

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Adverse effects associated with the use of rapid acting insulin

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Untapped opportunities and undiagnosed population in developing regions

3.5.4. Impact analysis

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis On Rapid Acting Insulin Market



CHAPTER 4: RAPID ACTING INSULIN MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE



CHAPTER 5: RAPID ACTING INSULIN MARKET, BY INDICATION



CHAPTER 6: RAPID ACTING INSULIN MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



CHAPTER 7: RAPID ACTING INSULIN MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. ADOCIA SAS

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.2. Biocon Limited

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segment

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. Eli Lilly And Company

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segment

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. Geropharm LLC

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. Mannkind Corporation

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segment

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.7. Novo Nordisk A/S

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segment

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. Sanofi S. A.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segment

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. Wockhadt Ltd.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segment

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Business performance



