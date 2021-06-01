Internet of Things Developers Survey 2020

Dublin, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things Development Survey 2020, Volume 2" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive report, based on primary research with developers actively developing for connected devices and the Internet of Things, gives a comprehensive view of the attitudes, adoption patterns and intentions of these developers.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview
- Objectives of the Survey
- Survey Methodology
- Research Design
- Relative Rankings
- The Sample - IoT Developers
- What's New
- Custom Surveys
- Targeted Analytics
Executive Summary
Demographics and Firmographics
- Involvement in Software Development
- IoT's Organizational Fit
- IoT Development in Moonlighting Efforts
- Company Size
- Team Size
- Company's Years in Business
- Industry
- Target Verticals for IoT Deployments
- Focus on Enterprise versus Consumer Development
- Experience with IoT Software and Systems
- Primary Focus of IoT Development
- Company Role in IoT Development
The IoT Developers' Journey
- Involvement in Tool Purchasing
- Frequency of Exploring New Development Tools
- Likely Scenarios for Evaluating New IoT Platform Targets
- Vendors Sought for IoT Platforms
- Vendors Sought for IoT Services
- Initial Information Sources for IoT
- Most Effective Learning Resources for IoT Platforms
- Needed Resources to Support IoT Development
- Most Critical Platform Support
- Outside Sales of Applications
- Monetization of IoT Development
- Greatest Challenge in Monetizing IoT Projects
- Greatest Challenge in Monetizing IoT Projects by Outside App Sales
Smart Home Development
- Plans for Smart Home Development
- Smart Home Leaders
- Devices Interfacing with Smart Home Development
- Objective of Smart Home Development
- Greatest Challenge in Connected Home Development
- Plans for Supporting Smart Home Platforms
- Importance of Features for Smart Home Cloud Backends
- Importance of Features for Smart Home Devices
- Importance of Features for Smart Home Wireless Protocols
- Importance of Features for Smart Home: On-device processors
- End User Interaction with Smart Home Projects
- Delivery of Smart Home Applications
- Device Targets for Smart Home Development
Industrial IoT
- Plans for Industrial IoT Development
- Current Focuses of Industrial IoT Development
- Anticipated Focus of Industrial IoT Development Next Year
- Use Cases for Industrial IoT
- Relationship of Plant Historians to Industrial IoT Projects
- Implementation of Digital Twins
- Human Intervention in Industrial IoT
- Important Technologies for Industrial IoT
- Involvement with Industrial IoT Technologies.
- Top Challenges of Developing Industrial IoT Apps
- Awareness of Industrial IoT Platforms
IoT and the Enterprise
- Influencers in Internal Software Projects
- Top Security Concerns for Enterprise IoT Apps
- Enterprise-wide Policies Restricting IoT Use
- Delivery of Solutions that Manage Devices and Resources as Code
- Types of Enterprise IoT Apps that Developers Work On
Real-time Systems
- Development for Real-time Operating Systems
- Optimization of Real-time Projects for Hardware Architectures
- Expected Development of Real-time Projects
- Processor Architectures Used with Embedded Systems Designs
- Most Important Hardware Considerations for Real-time Systems
- Most Important Architecture Considerations for Real-time Systems
- Most Important IP Ecosystem Considerations for Real-time Systems
- Absolute Target Performance
- Measurement of Performance through SPEC Standards
- Absolute Target Performance in Terms of Edge Acceleration
- Worst Acceptable Case for Real-time in Terms of Determinism
- IoT Hardware & Embedded Systems Development
- Connected Device Hardware Development
- Top Requirements for Infrastructure and Backbone Support
- CPU/Vendor Infrastructure for Device and Application level Security
- Requirements for Functional Safety Support
- Most Essential Requirements for Application-level Virtualization
- Environments for C or C++ Code in Hardware Development
- Biggest Barrier of Porting Application to Different Architectures
- Power Sources for Connected Device Hardware.
- Device Functionality without Internet Connectivity
- Continued Functionality without Internet Connectivity
- Most Useful Hardware Development Resources
- Most Difficult Issue in Building Connected Devices
- Tools for Addressing Processors and Accelerators
- Future Proofing Single Purpose Devices
Artificial Intelligence and Data Management
- Use of Big Data Capabilities
- Reasons for Leveraging Big Data in IoT Projects
- IoT's Analytics Needs Real-time vs. Batch Reporting
- Types of Data Analytics Used for IoT Projects
- Where IoT Data is Typically Used
- Types of Database Technology Used as Backends
- IoT's Influence on Database Selection
- Timeline for Using AI and Machine Learning in IoT Projects
- How AI is included in IoT Applications
- Methods Used for Optimizing Inference
- Use Cases Supported for AI Projects
- Main Challenges of Storing Device Generated Data
Cloud Development and Virtualization
- Backends Used for IoT Solutions
- Levels of Cloud Management Used in IoT Projects
- Use of Containers for Deployment
- Essential Factors for Container Management Tools
- Use of Containers in Specific Environments
- Benefits of Using Containers for IoT
- Most Persuasive Factors for Trying a New Cloud Platform
- Automation Using Cloud Services
- Key Challenges of Getting Intelligence to the Edge
- Key Challenges of Getting Intelligence to the Device
Edge Computing
- Top Technical Barriers to Developing Edge Infrastructure Solutions
- Plans for Developing Applications for Edge Computing
- Percentage of IoT Projects Deployed to the Edge
- Workloads Used in Edge Computing
- Top Verticals Targeted in Edge Computing
- Levels of Virtualization Targeted at the Edge
- Types of Artifacts Deployed to the Edge
IoT Development Lifecycle
- Typical Timeline for Prototyping Projects
- Current Challenges in IoT Development
- Highest Priority in Connected Device Development
- Symmetry in APIs
- Social Integrations in IoT Projects
- Barriers for Social Integrations in IoT Projects
- Factors Determining New IoT Platform Development
- Expectations for Microservices Delivery
Testing and Performance
- Use of Device Clouds for Testing
- Optimization for Specific Device Capabilities
- Use of Emulators and Simulators
- Use of Performance and Profiling Tools
- Use of Sandboxes for Testing
- Importance of Physical Factors in Development Efforts
Security
- Greatest Manufacturer Support for IoT Security
- Typical Methods of Authenticating Enterprise End Users
- Appeal of Identity Services for Securing IoT Projects
- Greatest Barrier to Identity Services in IoT Apps
- Handling of Identity Management
- Most Difficult Aspect of IoT Security
- Greatest Technical Trouble Spot for IoT Security
- Most Likely Security Approaches Supported for IoT Apps
- Likely Biometric Security Mechanisms
- Government Mandated Protocols for Authentication
Technology Adoption
- Primary Host Operating Systems
- Other Host Operating Systems Used
- Symmetry in Operating Systems and Runtimes
- Anticipated Adoption of Emerging Technologies
- Reasons for Targeting Emerging Technologies
- Anticipated Fit of Emerging Technologies
- Greatest Difficulty in Adopting Emerging Technologies
- Plans for Device Feature Adoption
- Communication Protocol Use
- Connectivity Protocol Use
- User Interfaces Targeted for IoT Projects
- IDEs Used for Embedded/IoT/Edge Development
- Optimization for Specific Network Speeds
- Anticipated Timeline for 5G
- Direct Impacts of 5G Rollouts
Scripting Languages and IoT
- JavaScript Use
- PHP Use
- Python Use
- Other Scripting Language
