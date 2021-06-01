Internet of Things Developers Survey 2020

Dublin, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things Development Survey 2020, Volume 2" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report, based on primary research with developers actively developing for connected devices and the Internet of Things, gives a comprehensive view of the attitudes, adoption patterns and intentions of these developers.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Objectives of the Survey

Survey Methodology

Research Design

Relative Rankings

The Sample - IoT Developers

What's New

Custom Surveys

Targeted Analytics

Executive Summary

Demographics and Firmographics

Involvement in Software Development

IoT's Organizational Fit

IoT Development in Moonlighting Efforts

Company Size

Team Size

Company's Years in Business

Industry

Target Verticals for IoT Deployments

Focus on Enterprise versus Consumer Development

Experience with IoT Software and Systems

Primary Focus of IoT Development

Company Role in IoT Development

The IoT Developers' Journey

Involvement in Tool Purchasing

Frequency of Exploring New Development Tools

Likely Scenarios for Evaluating New IoT Platform Targets

Vendors Sought for IoT Platforms

Vendors Sought for IoT Services

Initial Information Sources for IoT

Most Effective Learning Resources for IoT Platforms

Needed Resources to Support IoT Development

Most Critical Platform Support

Outside Sales of Applications

Monetization of IoT Development

Greatest Challenge in Monetizing IoT Projects

Greatest Challenge in Monetizing IoT Projects by Outside App Sales

Smart Home Development

Plans for Smart Home Development

Smart Home Leaders

Devices Interfacing with Smart Home Development

Objective of Smart Home Development

Greatest Challenge in Connected Home Development

Plans for Supporting Smart Home Platforms

Importance of Features for Smart Home Cloud Backends

Importance of Features for Smart Home Devices

Importance of Features for Smart Home Wireless Protocols

Importance of Features for Smart Home: On-device processors

End User Interaction with Smart Home Projects

Delivery of Smart Home Applications

Device Targets for Smart Home Development

Industrial IoT

Plans for Industrial IoT Development

Current Focuses of Industrial IoT Development

Anticipated Focus of Industrial IoT Development Next Year

Use Cases for Industrial IoT

Relationship of Plant Historians to Industrial IoT Projects

Implementation of Digital Twins

Human Intervention in Industrial IoT

Important Technologies for Industrial IoT

Involvement with Industrial IoT Technologies.

Top Challenges of Developing Industrial IoT Apps

Awareness of Industrial IoT Platforms

IoT and the Enterprise

Influencers in Internal Software Projects

Top Security Concerns for Enterprise IoT Apps

Enterprise-wide Policies Restricting IoT Use

Delivery of Solutions that Manage Devices and Resources as Code

Types of Enterprise IoT Apps that Developers Work On

Real-time Systems

Development for Real-time Operating Systems

Optimization of Real-time Projects for Hardware Architectures

Expected Development of Real-time Projects

Processor Architectures Used with Embedded Systems Designs

Most Important Hardware Considerations for Real-time Systems

Most Important Architecture Considerations for Real-time Systems

Most Important IP Ecosystem Considerations for Real-time Systems

Absolute Target Performance

Measurement of Performance through SPEC Standards

Absolute Target Performance in Terms of Edge Acceleration

Worst Acceptable Case for Real-time in Terms of Determinism

IoT Hardware & Embedded Systems Development

Connected Device Hardware Development

Top Requirements for Infrastructure and Backbone Support

CPU/Vendor Infrastructure for Device and Application level Security

Requirements for Functional Safety Support

Most Essential Requirements for Application-level Virtualization

Environments for C or C++ Code in Hardware Development

Biggest Barrier of Porting Application to Different Architectures

Power Sources for Connected Device Hardware.

Device Functionality without Internet Connectivity

Continued Functionality without Internet Connectivity

Most Useful Hardware Development Resources

Most Difficult Issue in Building Connected Devices

Tools for Addressing Processors and Accelerators

Future Proofing Single Purpose Devices

Artificial Intelligence and Data Management

Use of Big Data Capabilities

Reasons for Leveraging Big Data in IoT Projects

IoT's Analytics Needs Real-time vs. Batch Reporting

Types of Data Analytics Used for IoT Projects

Where IoT Data is Typically Used

Types of Database Technology Used as Backends

IoT's Influence on Database Selection

Timeline for Using AI and Machine Learning in IoT Projects

How AI is included in IoT Applications

Methods Used for Optimizing Inference

Use Cases Supported for AI Projects

Main Challenges of Storing Device Generated Data

Cloud Development and Virtualization

Backends Used for IoT Solutions

Levels of Cloud Management Used in IoT Projects

Use of Containers for Deployment

Essential Factors for Container Management Tools

Use of Containers in Specific Environments

Benefits of Using Containers for IoT

Most Persuasive Factors for Trying a New Cloud Platform

Automation Using Cloud Services

Key Challenges of Getting Intelligence to the Edge

Key Challenges of Getting Intelligence to the Device

Edge Computing

Top Technical Barriers to Developing Edge Infrastructure Solutions

Plans for Developing Applications for Edge Computing

Percentage of IoT Projects Deployed to the Edge

Workloads Used in Edge Computing

Top Verticals Targeted in Edge Computing

Levels of Virtualization Targeted at the Edge

Types of Artifacts Deployed to the Edge

IoT Development Lifecycle

Typical Timeline for Prototyping Projects

Current Challenges in IoT Development

Highest Priority in Connected Device Development

Symmetry in APIs

Social Integrations in IoT Projects

Barriers for Social Integrations in IoT Projects

Factors Determining New IoT Platform Development

Expectations for Microservices Delivery

Testing and Performance

Use of Device Clouds for Testing

Optimization for Specific Device Capabilities

Use of Emulators and Simulators

Use of Performance and Profiling Tools

Use of Sandboxes for Testing

Importance of Physical Factors in Development Efforts

Security

Greatest Manufacturer Support for IoT Security

Typical Methods of Authenticating Enterprise End Users

Appeal of Identity Services for Securing IoT Projects

Greatest Barrier to Identity Services in IoT Apps

Handling of Identity Management

Most Difficult Aspect of IoT Security

Greatest Technical Trouble Spot for IoT Security

Most Likely Security Approaches Supported for IoT Apps

Likely Biometric Security Mechanisms

Government Mandated Protocols for Authentication

Technology Adoption

Primary Host Operating Systems

Other Host Operating Systems Used

Symmetry in Operating Systems and Runtimes

Anticipated Adoption of Emerging Technologies

Reasons for Targeting Emerging Technologies

Anticipated Fit of Emerging Technologies

Greatest Difficulty in Adopting Emerging Technologies

Plans for Device Feature Adoption

Communication Protocol Use

Connectivity Protocol Use

User Interfaces Targeted for IoT Projects

IDEs Used for Embedded/IoT/Edge Development

Optimization for Specific Network Speeds

Anticipated Timeline for 5G

Direct Impacts of 5G Rollouts

Scripting Languages and IoT

JavaScript Use

PHP Use

Python Use

Other Scripting Language

