Croatia Yacht Management Crew Recruitment Training Technical Service Launched

Rijeka, Croatia, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zorovic Maritime Services, a Croatian company that provides crew management and recruitment and training services for the maritime industry, has launched ZYachts, a yacht management service. Clients now have access to a full-service yacht management program.

The launch offers a safe, comprehensive, and cost-effective yacht management service to the yachting industry. It combines crew management, crew training, technical support, ISM/ISPS/MLC compliance management and more, and is in line with all international vessel safety standards, rules, and regulations.

The company has 15 years of experience in the shipping industry and is able to connect yacht owners with fully trained seafarers and follow-up technical maintenance of their yachts. As part of the service, they select and recruit suitable crew members and conduct full crew member training.

Zorovic yacht management training is managed by experienced instructors in functional classrooms and includes competence testing. During the training, trainee crew members have access to over 40 different STCW courses and tailormade yachting courses.

A range of employee services is also included. The company uses crewing software Popeye to organize crew rotation planning as well as payroll and crew member travel. They can also arrange administration documents for crew members, including all relevant state documents and visas, and medical insurance.

Technical support is included as part of the launch. The company ensures maintenance of the engine room and all vessel equipment using appropriate software and technically trained staff. They also look after insurance, statutory certificate renewal, flag requirement, and other licenses and assist with dry-docking preparations. They work with a team of highly skilled naval architects who provide building and refitting services. More information can be found by visiting https://www.zorovic.hr/en/services/yacht-management

Zorovic Maritime Services is a family-owned company based in Rijeka, Croatia that provides crew management and training programs to the maritime industry. They also offer yacht management service to connect yacht owners with fully trained seafarers and follow-up technical maintenance of their yachts. They are committed to finding and training responsible and dedicated maritime personnel and have experienced steady growth since 2005. The company achieved the International Quality System Standards certificate in 2015 and is ISM, ISPS, and MLC compliant.

