Global Broadcast Switchers Market (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Application, Number of Ports, Port Type, Video Resolution and Region

The Global Broadcast Switchers Market was valued $1803.3 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 8.07% in the next five years. The growth in the market can be attributed to growth in television industry and increase in demand for high definition and ultra-high definition television set, which in turn is fueling the demand for broadcast switchers through 2026. Changing consumer preferences related to adoption of digital television set over analog is another factor for the growing demand for broadcast switcher. Increasing number of digital channels and growing focus on production automation are some other key factors driving the Global Broadcast Switchers Market. A broadcast switcher is a hardware device, used in video or movie production. It is used for selecting or switching different audio and video signals coming in from different sources. Broadcast switcher has become an integral part of video broadcasting which plays an important role in entire video transmission.



The Global Broadcast Switchers Market has been segmented into type, application, number of ports, port type, video resolution and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into production switchers, master control switchers and routing switchers. Routing switcher which accounted for share of 39.92% in 2020 held the dominant share. A routing switcher is capable of performing tasks of router and is being used at conference rooms, corporate conferences, and worship places, among others. Increasing deployment of routing switcher in these places is elevating the demand for sophisticated broadcasting products; consequently, driving the segmental growth.



In terms of application, the Global Broadcast Switchers Market is segmented into studio production, production trucks, news production, sports broadcasting, post-production and others. The studio production segment held the largest market share in 2020 due to growing prominence of 4K digital video format which is being utilized in video/film production these days.



The major players operating in the Global Broadcast Switchers Market are Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Broadcast Pix, Inc., Evertz Microsystems Ltd., FOR-A Company Ltd., Grass Valley USA LLC, Imagine Communications, Ikegami Electronics U.S.A. Inc., NewTek, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sony Electronics, Inc., and Utah Scientific, Inc, among others. Leading companies are investing in research and development activities to launch new and innovative products in the market and to enhance their global reach. For instance, Blackmagic Design has launched ATEM Constellation 8K, a high-end live-production switcher with 8K capability that lets customers create content for the next generation of the television industry.

Objective of the Study:

To outline, classify and estimate the Global Broadcast Switchers Market on the basis of type, application, number of ports, port type, video resolution and regional distribution.

To study and forecast the global market size of the broadcast switchers, in terms of value.

To project the size of broadcast switchers market, in terms of value, with respect to key types such as production switchers, master control switchers and routing switchers.

To understand the regional market structure of broadcast switchers market, the Global Broadcast Switchers Market is segmented in five regions, namely - Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America and forecast the market size, in terms of value.

To identify the detailed information about the prime factors affecting the Global Broadcast Switchers Market.

To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and margins in the Global Broadcast Switchers Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, innovative product modifications, new entrants in the Global Broadcast Switchers Market.

To strategically profile the leading players in the market which are involved in the manufacturing and supply of broadcast switchers worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Broadcast Switchers Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Broadcast Switchers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Production Switchers, Master Control Switchers, Routing Switchers)

6.2.2. By Application (Studio Production, Production Trucks, News Production, Sports Broadcasting, Post-Production, Others)

6.2.3. By Number of Ports (Less than 16 Ports, 16 to 40 Ports, 40 to 250 Ports, More than 250 Ports)

6.2.4. By Port Type (Coaxial, Uncompressed IP, Compressed IP, Others)

6.2.5. By Video Resolution (4K, High Definition, Standard Definition)

6.2.6. By Company (2020)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Broadcast Switchers Market Outlook



8. Europe Broadcast Switchers Market Outlook



9. North America Broadcast Switchers Market Outlook



10. South America Broadcast Switchers Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Broadcast Switchers Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.

14.2.2. Broadcast Pix, Inc.

14.2.3. Evertz Microsystems Ltd.

14.2.4. FOR-A Company Ltd.

14.2.5. Grass Valley USA LLC

14.2.6. Imagine Communications

14.2.7. Ikegami Electronics U.S.A. Inc.

14.2.8. NewTek, Inc.

14.2.9. Panasonic Corporation

14.2.10. Sony Electronics, Inc.

14.2.11. Utah Scientific, Inc



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

