Block listing Interim Review

| Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

Kent, UNITED KINGDOM

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

 

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 1 June 2021

 

Name of applicant:OSB GROUP PLC
Name of schemes:
  1. Sharesave Scheme
  2. Deferred Share Bonus Plan
  3. Performance Share Plan
Period of return:From:3 December 2020To:31 May 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  1. 300,000 Ordinary Shares of £3.04 each
  2. 1,256,435 Ordinary Shares of £3.04 each
  3. 853,513 Ordinary Shares of £3.04 each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  1. 0 Ordinary Shares of £3.04 each (nominal value reduction to £0.01 each)
  2. 0 Ordinary Shares of £3.04 each (nominal value reduction to £0.01 each)
  3. 0 Ordinary Shares of £3.04 each (nominal value reduction to £0.01 each)
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
  1. 27,379 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 665,368 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 410,450 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  1. 272,621 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 591,067 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 443,063 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

 

Name of contact:Nickesha Graham-Burrell
Telephone number of contact:01634 835 796
   

 