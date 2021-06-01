Global Colostrum Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030

Pune, India, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global colostrum market has been estimated to reach USD XX million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%, to reach USD XX million by 2030.



Colostrum is a kind of breast fluid produced by humans, cows, and other mammals prior to the release of breast milk. It is high in antibodies, which are proteins that fight viruses and bacteria, and it is also a good source of nutrients. Colostrum promotes the fitness, vitality, and growth of infants and newborn animals. Bovine colostrum supplements have been shown to enhance gut health, increase immunity, and combat diseases over time. The bovine colostrum is high in vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates, disease-fighting proteins, growth hormones, and digestive enzymes.

The role of nutritional supplements in improving immunity and the overall health of newborn babies and animals is expected to drive the growth of the colostrum market. Growing disposable income and an increase in sports and exercise activities are likely to positively impact the overall market growth. Food and beverage companies are introducing functional snacks, beverages, and nutrition bars containing colostrum ingredients. This is further promoting market growth.

Furthermore, colostrum demand is fueled by its widespread use in nutritional supplements, as it serves as an essential nutrient source and helps develop the immune system, minimize inflammation, and increase metabolism. It can also be used to prevent diarrhea caused by bacterial and viral infections.

Colostrum supplementation is used for a number of reasons, one of which is to help with antibody development. Antibodies are capable of defeating disease-causing invaders in the body system. Human growth hormones (HGH) regulate how quickly the human body develops. The amount of HGH produced in the body determines how the body grows. Supplements containing colostrum are also used to raise HGH levels. All these actors are promoting the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Some Significant Market Development Considered in the Report:

In February 2017, PanTheryx, a global medical nutrition company dedicated to improving global health and quality of life through revolutionary life science, acquired APS Bio Group LLC, a diversified health product manufacturer that produces colostrum and nutritional supplements. With industry-leading creativity and broad multidisciplinary experience, PanTheryx has aimed to become one of the largest global producers of colostrum. PanTheryx intends to invest significantly in colostrum in order to achieve its full potential, and the company has the capital and expertise to accelerate research in order to support increased business opportunities.

Global Colostrum Market, by Product Type

Based on the product type, the global colostrum market is bifurcated into whole colostrum powder and skim colostrum powder. The whole colostrum powder segment is anticipated to grow substantially over the forecast period. Whole colostrum powder is extensively used in beverages products, dairy product analogs, milk products, nutrition bars, and snacks. Furthermore, these products offer numerous benefits, such as gut healing, immune support, digestive health, and improved post-exercise recovery. Whole colostrum powder has high fat content (>17.5%), as well as proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. It complies with all laws of the U.S. Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act to be used for human consumption.

Global Colostrum Market, by Form

By form, the global colostrum market is classified into liquid, powder, and capsule. The powder segment is to account for the largest share of the global colostrum market over the forecast period. The colostrum powder can be mixed with other ingredients and consumed in the form of shakes. Topical healing has also been aided by the use of colostrum powder. For faster absorption, colostrum powder can be placed under the tongue or around the gums and allowed to absorb. Any liquid drink or food, such as applesauce, yoghurt, or cottage cheese, can be blended with the powder and consumed. Therefore, the powder segment growing rapidly, as it offers more convenient ways for consumption.

Global Colostrum Market, by Application

By application, the global colostrum market is categorized into nutritional supplements, infant food, animal feed, and cosmetics. The nutritional supplements segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the global market. As working-class consumers' lifestyles change and their focus turns toward health and wellness management, the use of nutritional supplements containing colostrum powder is expected to increase. Colostrum is a prominent supplement among athletes due to its benefits of being able to burn fat, build muscle, and boost athletic performance. Supplements with colostrum can also benefit athletes who are experiencing subjective upper respiratory symptoms.

Global Colostrum Market, by Distribution Channel

By distribution channel, the global colostrum market is divided into online and offline. The online segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the coming years. Owing to the increasing number of online sales platforms around the world, major manufacturers are selling their products through their online sales channels. As a result, there is growing transparency and acceptance of the online distribution channel.

In addition, there are many advantages of using the online distribution channel, including easy access to a global market, the elimination of the need for expensive retail premises and customer-facing staff, the ability to invest in better marketing and customer experience on an e-commerce site, and the ability to quickly expand business beyond local customers.

Global Colostrum Market, by Region

Based on regions, the global colostrum market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to hold a major market share over the forecast period. The large number of health conscious consumers in key markets like the United States and Canada are driving this growth. The region's growth is expected to be boosted by strong brand promotions, especially via social online platforms and electronic media, to promote a healthy lifestyle and balanced nutritional intake.

Furthermore, human nutrition has become a matter of concern for the local community, providing manufacturers with a direct opportunity to conduct more R&D activity. Because of their unhealthy nutritional patterns, Americans have recognized that it is more essential to immunize themselves ahead of time in order to avoid possible complications.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Colostrum Market

The QMI team is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on the global colostrum industry, and it has been observed that the demand for colostrum is slowing down during the pandemic. However, starting in mid-2021, it is expected to grow at a sustainable rate. Many countries around the globe have imposed stringent lockdowns to prevent the pandemic from spreading, thereby hampering the business operations.

The demand for and supply of raw materials and product manufacturing and distribution have been completely disrupted due to the shutdown of the marketplace. Among various industries, transportation, aviation, oil & gas, and electronic industries have suffered huge financial losses. This has created reduced demand for several products and components, and colostrum are one of them. In this report, all these aspects have been examined closely.

Major Findings of the Global Colostrum Market Report Include:

Major global market trend and forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries.

An in-depth global colostrum market analysis by the aforementioned segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Profiles of major market players operating in the global colostrum market, which include Biostrum Nutritech Pvt Ltd., Colostrum Biotec Gmbh, Cure Nutraceutical PVT. LTD, Deep Blue Health New Zealand Ltd, Good Health New Zealand, Hearthy Foods, Immune Tree, Immuno Dynamics Inc, Ingredia, Magmed Limited MIP Colostrum, NOW Foods, Pantheryx, Puralife LLC, Sterling Technology, The Saskatoon Colostrum Company, and Two Brothers Organic Farms.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years.

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global colostrum market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global colostrum market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 133 pages with 94 market data tables and 83 figures and charts from the report, “ Colostrum Market , by Product Type (Whole Colostrum Powder and Skim Colostrum Powder), Form (Liquid, Powder, and Capsule), Application (Nutritional Supplements, Infant Food, Animal feed, and Cosmetics), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) — Market Size and Forecasting (2021–2030)” in depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

