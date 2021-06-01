Outlook on the Nanofibers Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Technology, Application and Region

Dublin, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanofibers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nanofibers market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Nanofibers refer to fibers with a diameter less than 100 nanometers. They are synthetically produced and can be customized for various purposes. The diameters of nanofibers can vary and is determined by the kind of polymer used and the method of production. They can be fabricated using several techniques such as magneto spinning, electro spinning, force spinning, rotary jet spinning, etc. These fibers are characterized by their lightweight, flexibility, high porosity and mechanical strength. Additionally, they have controllable pore structures and higher surface-to-volume ratio as compared to the conventional microfibers. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global nanofibers market to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during 2021-2026.



The thriving healthcare industry across the globe is impelling the growth of the market. These fibers, coated with antibodies, are utilized to capture individual cancer cells that are present in the bloodstream and to stimulate the production of cartilage in damaged joints. They are also used in the manufacturing of surgical gowns and disposable face masks. The rising demand for biosensors, of which nanofibers form an integral part, in the healthcare industry, is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the textile industry extensively utilizes nanofibers for the production of heat and water-resistant fabrics. In addition to this, fabrics containing nanofibers help protect the skin from ultraviolet (UV) radiation, thereby reducing the chances of developing cancer. Additionally, the growing trend of using nanofibers for sustainable generation of electricity, along with use in the paints and coatings industry for air filtration, is further creating a positive outlook for the market.



This report provides a deep insight into the global nanofibers market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the nanofibers market in any manner.



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product:

Carbon Nanofibers

Ceramic Nanofibers

Composite Nanofibers

Glass Nanofibers

Metallic Nanofibers

Polymeric Nanofibers

Others

Market Breakup by Technology:

Magneto Spinning

Electro Spinning

Force Spinning

Rotary Jet Spinning

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Electronics

Healthcare and Biotechnology

Aerospace and Defence

Automotive

Chemicals

Energy and Power

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global nanofibers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global nanofibers industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global nanofibers industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global nanofibers industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global nanofibers industry?

What is the structure of the global nanofibers industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global nanofibers industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Nanofibers Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Carbon Nanofibers

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Ceramic Nanofibers

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Composite Nanofibers

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Glass Nanofibers

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Metallic Nanofibers

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Polymeric Nanofibers

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Magneto Spinning

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Electro Spinning

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Force Spinning

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Rotary Jet Spinning

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Electronics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Healthcare and Biotechnology

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Aerospace and Defence

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Automotive

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Chemicals

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Energy and Power

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



