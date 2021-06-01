CENTOGENE Launches NEW CentoXome® - An Enhanced Whole Exome Sequencing Solution

World leader and trusted partner in rare diseases releases enhanced Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) solution to improve diagnosis in complex and unsolved patient cases

NEW CentoXome® provides best-in-class clinical insights based on CENTOGENE’s unique rare disease-centric Bio/Databank, enabling more rapid diagnosis and identification of treatment options

Superior technology with excellent clinical coverage and diagnostic power in a single test increases diagnostic yield by up to 20% compared to routine WES

Life-long support with free-of-charge and proactive variant reclassification demonstrates unique commitment to improving the lives of patients with rare diseases

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, today announced the launch of NEW CentoXome, an enhanced next-generation sequencing-based assay.

As world leader and trusted partner in rare diseases, CENTOGENE has been at the forefront of providing diagnostic solutions for over 15 years. Coupling insights from the Company’s unique rare disease-centric Bio/Databank with superior omics technology, patients and their physicians will benefit from a unique approach that increases diagnostic yield by up to 20% compared to conventional WES via enhanced coverage of the exome, full mitochondrial genome, and known medically-associated genes and variants.

“Since 2006, we have helped over half a million patients, authored more than 200 peer-reviewed publications, and performed tens of thousands of Whole Exome Sequencing tests. Building on this expertise, we believe that this enhanced service will enable physicians around the world to deliver the most rapid and reliable diagnosis and accelerate access to treatment options,” said Dr. Maximilian Schmid, CENTOGENE’s Chief Commercial Officer, Diagnostics.

NEW CentoXome - Superior Technology With Unmatched Clinical Coverage in a Single Test

The enhanced WES solution consists of three seamlessly integrated key updates:

More Insights

Improved clinical reporting based on bioinformatics, artificial intelligence (AI), and medical expert-based analysis of CENTOGENE’s unique Bio/Databank of approximately 600,000 patients from more than 120 countries and over 31 million unique variants



Enhanced Coverage

Innovative technology with uniform coverage across the entire exome (approximately 20,000 genes), full mitochondrial genome, and known medically-associated genes and variants



Increased Diagnostic Yield

By boosting clinically relevant regions and providing panel-grade quality coverage of approximately 8,000 medically-associated genes, diagnostic yield increases by up to 20% compared to routine WES



Demonstrating CENTOGENE’s unique commitment to improving the lives of patients with rare diseases, NEW CentoXome is paired with life-long diagnostic support and a free-of-charge and proactive reclassification program.

For further information about NEW CentoXome, visit: https://www.centogene.com/diagnostics/whole-exome-sequencing.html

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical, genetic, and multiomic data to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge and data. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 3.9 billion weighted data points from approximately 600,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of December 31, 2020.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, as well as a biobank of patients’ blood samples and cell cultures. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform focused on comprehensive analysis of multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases. It allows for better identification and stratification of patients and their underlying diseases to enable and accelerate discovery, development, and access to orphan drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the Company collaborated with over 30 pharmaceutical partners.

