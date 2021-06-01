Headwater Gold Inc. Files Final Prospectus

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwater Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "Headwater") is pleased to announce that the Company has obtained the final receipt for its non-offering prospectus from the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 31, 2021. Headwater previously received conditional approval to list the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). Having filed the Final Prospectus, the Company expects to complete its listing and to have the Common Shares commence trading on the CSE within the next ten days under the symbol “HWG”.

Caleb Stroup, President and CEO of Headwater Gold Inc., commented: “This milestone marks a moment we have been working towards for many months. On behalf of Headwater, I would like to thank our exceptional team, all of whom played a significant role in assembling our portfolio of high-quality 100% owned properties. I would also like to thank our shareholders whose vision and support has allowed us to bring the Company to this stage. We very much look forward to beginning the journey toward discovery and are happy to welcome new shareholders as trading commences in the near future”.

About Headwater Gold Inc.

Headwater Gold Inc. is a technically-driven junior mineral exploration company focused on exploring for high-grade precious metal deposits in the Western USA. Headwater is actively exploring one of the most well-endowed and mining-friendly jurisdictions in the world with a goal of making world-class precious metal discoveries. Headwater has a large portfolio of epithermal vein exploration projects, and a technical team composed of experienced geologists with diverse capital markets, junior company, and major mining company experience.

Headwater is in the process of completing a direct listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company is well funded and plans an aggressive 2021 exploration season, with the intent to drill several of its 100% owned projects in Nevada, Idaho, and Oregon, including the Company’s flagship Katey and Mahogany projects.

